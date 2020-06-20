EPL: Arsenal reportedly agree permanent deal to sign €16m rated Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari is expected to sign for EPL giants Arsenal on a permanent deal, according to reports from Brazil.

The EPL club have struggled at the back in recent seasons and are desperate to attract quality defenders.

EPL giants Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Flamengo for the permanent signing of Pablo Mari. The Spaniard joined the Gunners on a short-term loan deal in January but is believed to be close to sealing a €16m deal to the club.

According to Coluna da Flo, one of the most reliable news outlets when it comes to Brazilian outfit Flamengo, the central defender will sign for the EPL side before the end of the season. Mari has made three appearances for the North London outfit till date and was named in the starting XI in Arsenal's Premier League return earlier this month.

Acordo selado! Após empréstimo, Arsenal concretiza compra de Pablo Marí, do Flamengo https://t.co/7dPkL0T65B — Coluna do Fla | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) June 19, 2020

However, the 26-year-old limped off prematurely, as the Gunners suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against reigning EPL champions Manchester City.

In addition to the report from Coluna da Flo, it was also revealed by several media outlets that Flamengo president Marcos Braz confirmed that Arsenal would purchase Mari permanently at the end of the EPL season.

The Spaniard is set to cost up to €16m including add ons and it remains to be seen if Arsenal confirm the deal in the coming days. After David Luiz's catastrophic performance against Manchester City, Arsenal are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements to finish higher up on the EPL standings next season.

The Gunners have been linked with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, who is expected to cost upwards of £60 million. In recent weeks, Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has also been mentioned as a potential target for the EPL club, as he looks set to leave the Parisian club at the end of the season.

EPL giants to bolster their ranks defensively

David Luiz could leave the club at the end of the season

William Saliba's arrival will do the Gunners a world of good, but it is improbable to think that a 19-year-old could single-handedly fix their deep-rooted defensive woes. Sokratis Papasthathopulous and Shkodran Mustafi have blown hot and cold, while the likes of Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Konstantinos Mavropanos have struggled with injuries.

Mikel Arteta faces a massive rebuild at the Emirates Stadium and is also sweating over the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international has a year left on his contract and is mulling over signing an extension with the club, as the EPL giants face a battle to keep hold of their talisman.

A fresh update from your club... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 19, 2020

News about Mari's permanent arrival has divided opinion amongst the Arsenal faithful, as fans around the globe are desperate to see the EPL giants compete for top talents across the globe. However, the Spaniard is reportedly being signed as centre-half cover, as the EPL giants look to add more quality to their squad.

Arsenal travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and the Gunners will look to make amends following their embarrassing defeat in midweek.

