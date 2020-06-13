EPL club Chelsea could make a statement with Havertz coup, says former Blues midfielder

EPL club Chelsea are keen on securing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Apart from the EPL, Havertz has garnered interest from other clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and others.

Former EPL player Craig Burley believes that Chelsea could make a statement by completing the signing of Kai Havertz. The Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid is currently one of the most in-demand players in the world after a stellar season in the Bundesliga. With 15 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions, Havertz's stock has seen a meteoric rise.

It has been reported that several European clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and others have kept tabs on him. However, rumours of Chelsea and Bayern Munich's interest, in particular, have gathered momentum over the last few weeks. Numerous sources have credited the EPL and Bundesliga clubs with more interest in Havertz than their European counterparts.

EPL club Chelsea urged to seal Havertz deal

Havertz in action for Leverkusen

Chelsea have already wrapped up a deal for Hakim Ziyech and are close to sealing Timo Werner's services ahead of the 2020/21 EPL season. Beyond these two signings, they also want Werner's German colleague Havertz, and former Chelsea and EPL midfielder Burley believes its the right move.

Burley expressed that he feels the signing could fit with the current recruitment and planning strategy perfectly. Speaking to ESPN on his former EPL club's transfer business, he commented;

"You can't have enough good players. It would be a statement of intent to go out and get one of Europe’s most exciting young talents. It does fit with the narrative that Chelsea and [Frank] Lampard are going down. They are looking to sign younger players with sell-on value but who can also produce the goods now."

Werner looks set to join the Stamford Bridge outfit

The 48-year-old also believes that Werner and Havertz could provide the EPL club with versatility in attack, albeit making the side a bit 'top-heavy'. He continued;

"If they get Werner, he can play wide or through the middle. Havertz is flexible as well. They may be a little top-heavy, in terms of their forward line. But it would be a statement from [Roman] Abramovich to say, 'we’ve given you Werner and we also want Havertz, one of the brightest talents in European football'".

17 - Kai Havertz has been directly involved in 17 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions in 2020 (10 goals, 7 assists); two more than any other player in the Bundesliga in this calendar year. Vision. pic.twitter.com/zEFc873ESx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2020

The former EPL midfielder also warned that 20-year-old Havertz would be on the radars of all top clubs in Europe and not just the EPL, due to which Chelsea have a battle on their hands. He ended saying;

"That’s a very exciting sign for Chelsea fans. But I doubt they will be in that race alone because Havertz is probably on everybody’s radar."

The German champions have made a habit of recruiting the cream of the Bundesliga crop over the last few years. The likes of Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and several others were lured from rival clubs, something that Bayern have been criticised for in the past. In a similar vein, they are now in for a player who has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season.

6 - Kai Havertz is the first ever @bayer04_en player directly involved in six Europa League goals in one season. Jewel. — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 25, 2018

Chelsea, on the other hand, have already raided the Bundesliga as they prepare for an EPL title assault. Frank Lampard had had to make do with the players available as they were hit with a transfer ban before the Englishman arrived in the EPL.

Only time will tell where the Kai Havertz will end up.