Barcelona's £85 million offer rejected, Manchester United secure Fernandes transfer and more: Football Transfer News roundup, 30th January 2020

Everton are not willing to sell Richarlison at the moment.

Hello all, and welcome to Sportskeeda's football transfer news and gossip roundup for the day! This month, we've witnessed a comparatively quiet transfer window thus far, in this era of money-driven football. But with the deadline approaching fast, it seems transfer activities are about to reach a peak, as news and updates are coming in thick and fast.

So in today's edition of our daily roundup, we bring you the latest developments in some of the biggest stories from the rumour mill; including Barcelona's recent failed attempt to sign Luis Suarez's replacement, Tottenham's late move for Gareth Bale and more.

Everton reject Barcelona's £85 million offer for Richarlison

Richarlison has been involved in more goals than any other Everton player this season.

Barcelona were rebuffed in their attempts to sign Everton winger Richarlison, with the Premier League club rejecting a huge £85 million offer for their star, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old is said to be Eric Abidal's top targets for the Catalans. The Brazilian agreed to a new five-year contract at the Goodison Park just this December and thus the likelihood of him moving away from the club was very slim.

This comes as a second blow for the reigning La Liga champions in one day, as they are also understood to have missed out on Valencia striker Rodrigo.

Gareth Bale to return to Tottenham?

Tottenham Hotspur look to make an audacious move to resign their former star, Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to enter talks with Real Madrid over the prospect of a sensational return of Gareth Bale to the White Hart Lane, as per the Dailymail.

Bale has fallen out of favour with current Real manager, Zinedine Zidane, and is set for a long spell on the bench if he stays with the Spanish club for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

His former employers are thought to be willing to get him on the books again, but there's a catch; for this move to happen, the Welshman would have to agree to a massive pay cut, which does not make sense for a player who can sit out his current contract with Los Blancos until the summer of 2022.

Manchester United secure the transfer of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Sporting reach agreement over Fernandes' transfer.

Manchester United have announced that the club has reached an agreement with Sporting CP for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

United will have to pay an initial fee of around £47 million for the midfielder, though add-ons could increase the overall cost to £67.6m. As things stand, the move is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

The Red Devils have been in pursuit of the Portuguese throughout the transfer window and, after much speculation, finally, a breakthrough was reached today.

Get the full details on Bruno Fernandes' transfer here.

Tottenham target Piatek all set for a move to Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin are reported to be the destination for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, as the club are prepared to pay the £25 million fee for him, according to Sky Sports.

Tottenham and Chelsea are both said to be interested in signing the Polish striker on loan, but the Serie A side want to sell him this month.

Following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival in Milan, his chances of fair playtime went down drastically, which also explains the player's eagerness to agree to personal terms with the German club, as the report further illustrates.

Arsenal to sign Southampton defender on loan

David Ornstein reports that Arsenal are set to announce the signing of right-back Cedric Soares from Southampton in the next 24 hours.

Expectation is Arsenal will complete signing of 28yo Portugal full-back Cedric Soares from Southampton within 24hrs. Loan until end of season will earn #SaintsFC £5m inc full salary cover + put #AFC in pole position if they want permanent when free agent in summer @TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 29, 2020

It is understood that the Saints will earn £5 million for the loan, which runs for the remainder of the season, which is thought to include the player's full salary. With him becoming a free agent in the summer, Arsenal will have the best chance of signing him permanently next season.

Get the full details on Arsenal's transfer offer for Cedric here.

Follow Sportskeeda's Live Transfer blog for all the latest updates on transfer news and rumours