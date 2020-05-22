EPL giants Manchester United resume training at Carrington

EPL club Manchester United have resumed training at their Carrington base in Manchester. The Premier League giants took to Twitter to share several photographs of the club's stars training in Manchester after an absence of over two months.

The sun is shining ☀️

The lads are training 💪

And Fred is smiling 😊 pic.twitter.com/odYiNhf5Sw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 21, 2020

The Red Devils were last seen in competitive action against LASK in the UEFA Europa League. United dismantled their opponents by a scoreline of 5-0 with Odion Ighalo scoring an absolute blinder of a goal in the process.

The pictures shared by the EPL club include those of Fred, Angel Gomes, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, and many more.

EPL giants United in the hunt for a top-four spot

Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes in action

As far as the EPL goes, they were last seen in a Premier League match against neighbors Manchester City. A rampant United rattled Pep Guardiola's side at Old Trafford as the defending EPL champions lost by a scoreline of 2-0. Scott McTominay scored a long-range goal after City keeper Ederson stepped off his line in the dying embers of the game to send Old Trafford into ecstasy.

United have been in a constant battle for current holders Chelsea's fourth spot on the EPL table. Frank Lampard's side currently sit on 48 points from their 29 games, just three more than United's 45 in the same number of games.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been brilliant in the bigger fixtures they have played this season, they have often struggled against smaller EPL clubs. The Norwegian made headlines on Thursday after his comments on personal agendas and egos in his squad.

Solskjaer has firm plans for the squad rebuild

Tipped to stay at the job for the long-term and carefully oversee the fallen EPL giants' squad, Solskjaer began while speaking to United We Stand,

“In March (2019), players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries. There were other things I didn’t like last year – some personal agendas which couldn’t be sorted out until the summer.”

The club legend spoke about the importance of egos in the sport. He added,

“That’s when I saw who I could build a long-term, successful squad around. You need some egos in football, but it has to be team first... If a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times. You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt.”

Jadon Sancho has been earmarked as a dream signing for United

The record EPL champions were expected to go big in the coming summer transfer window with some big names such as Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and more reportedly on their shortlist. The Borussia Dortmund and former Manchester City winger, in particular, has stood out as a superstar target and has been long linked with a move back to England.

However, the ongoing pandemic appears to have thrown a spanner in the works as Ed Woodward has already warned the fans of the potential impact of COVID-19. It has to be said, however, that numerous reliable sources still note that the transfer is very much on the cards.

The EPL is set to resume in the coming month, but there is no set date for the official restart. Solskjaer's men would hope to clinch fourth place by the end of the season and seal Champions League football.