EPL legend Jamie Carragher slams 'emotional' Lovren after poor display against Everton

EPL legend Jamie Carragher has taken a big jibe at Dejan Lovren following the draw against Everton.

Lovren came on for the injured Joel Matip in the EPL game against Everton.

EPL centre-back Dejan Lovren was not at his best against Everton

Former EPL defender Jamie Carragher has openly lambasted Dejan Lovren after his substandard performance against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Carragher criticised the EPL defender, billing him as a player who is 'too emotional.' The EPL pundit also urged Lovren to accept his limitations and not feel dissatisfied over lost battles on the pitch.

The former Liverpool star did not hesitate to state that Everton enjoyed whipping balls into Lovren's path, adding that the Toffees had a lot of joy while trying to breach their EPL rivals' defence.

Liverpool headed into their first game since the EPL restart, eyeing one of the two wins they require to land their first title in 30 years. However, they lacked sharpness in the final third, while Everton also absorbed sustained pressure brilliantly.

"That's always been his problem," says EPL pundit Carragher

Dejan Lovren endured a difficult outing against EPL rivals Everton

In fact, Everton enjoyed some fantastic passages of play during the latter stages, presenting Liverpool with a mighty scare in what could have resulted in just their second defeat this EPL season.

Both teams, however, played out a stalemate, highlighting the weariness players have due to low fitness levels and a long absence from competitive football. With a massive lead of 23 points at the summit, Liverpool will still consider this as a point gained.

But Carragher was unimpressed with his former EPL side, particularly Dejan Lovren. The Croatian has been subject to major scrutiny in the past few years, with many fans and experts criticising him for his errors, lack of defensive discipline and low awareness.

Labelling him as someone who is too emotional, the former EPL player said:

“He’s [Lovren] too emotional, that’s always been his problem. He always feels he has to win a fight, has to win a challenge. I used to play that position as a centre-back and at times you have to accept someone may be stronger and quicker."

Lovren was also at fault for the goals Liverpool conceded in their only EPL defeat this season — 3-0 to relegation-threatened Watford. He came on yesterday for the injured Joel Matip, and struggled to see the game off comfortably alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Dejan Lovren was to blame after Liverpool's first and only EPL defeat this season against Watford

Carragher added:

“You have to get yourself in positions and try and hold them up. I said before they were too often they were putting the ball right down Virgil van Dijk’s throat but as soon as Lovren’s come on they’ve been hitting that channel and that is the channel to hit. Everton could get some real joy from it.”

The Reds lost James Milner and Matip in their EPL game against Everton, after which Klopp provided an update on the injuries. Lovren now, is likely to be a part of Liverpool's next outing against Crystal Palace. Klopp had announced:

“Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched or his big toe. I don’t think a lot of people have had that; it is really painful, but hopefully it settles, the pain settles and then we will see. I hope nothing serious has happened, but I don’t know yet.”

Liverpool next play on Wednesday, June 24 against the Eagles. They could, however, win the title with a win over fierce EPL rivals Manchester City when the two face-off on July 2.

