EPL and Liverpool great believes Jordan Henderson deserves Player of the Year award

John Aldridge endorses Jordan Henderson for Player of the Year award

Former Liverpool player and EPL legend John Aldridge is of the opinion that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the only player that can stake a claim to EPL's Player of the Year Award.

In an opinion piece for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge claimed that while a number of Liverpool's players have put in excellent shifts for the club, their captain outshines them all.

"In my eyes there is only one serious candidate for the Player of the Year gong and it's #LFC's captain."@Realaldo474 on why Jordan Henderson has to win.https://t.co/BQ1AcuBHcq — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 19, 2020

Several Liverpool players have upped their game this season and have propelled the Merseyside club to the top of the EPL table. Aldridge praised Jordan Henderson's mentality and nominated him as the sole possible recipient of EPL's most prestigious individual award.

"The Reds have had many brilliant and consistent performers this season - we are 25 points clear at the top of the league with nine games left for heaven's sake - but Jordan Henderson has been the stand-out one as far as I'm concerned."

"Even following that great start when a bit of a gap opened up over Manchester City after a couple of months, it would have been very easy to maybe relax a bit but Henderson's mentality - which is right in tune with Jurgen Klopp's - that we have to keep pushing hard and winning every week has come shining through."

Jordan Henderson a better skipper than EPL's best defender Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

According to the legendary EPL striker, Jordan Henderson is the only reason Virgil van Dijk is not Liverpool's captain. The talented EPL defender has shown exceptional leadership skills and regularly leads Liverpool's defensive line, but Aldridge has made it abundantly clear that EPL midfielder Henderson's record as captain is infallible.

"When you look at the team, it would be easy to think that Virgil van Dijk is the stand-out 'skipper' and when the big Dutchman arrived two and half years ago, many people thought it would probably be only a matter of time before he got the armband."

"In any other team, Van Dijk would be the captain because he's clearly a brilliant leader as well as being a top player but the manager stuck to his guns by keeping Jordan in the role and he's been proved absolutely right."

BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has been named the BBC's Premier League player of the season. pic.twitter.com/EhK2GwRfDT — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 7, 2020

The former EPL forward also lauded Henderson for giving Liverpool's talented group together in the dressing room. The English midfielder has been an inspirational figure under Jurgen Klopp and has mentored many of Liverpool's youngsters in the first team.

"There was a lot of pressure and expectation on Liverpool in August, on the back of winning the Champions League as well as of course that 97-point Premier League campaign last time around, but the skipper set the tone from the beginning."

"When you look at some of the players who we've been missing at various stages of the season, the impact Jordan has made in the dressing room as well as on the field has been immense."

Liverpool is currently sitting pretty on their perch at the top of the EPL table and are only two victories away from their first EPL title in over 30 years. Anfield has been bubbling in anticipation of this moment for decades.

Very honoured and humbled to be named BT England player of the year. Even more so considering just how strong this England set up is. Thank you to everyone who voted and congratulations to fellow winner Lucy Bronze 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/hYjgnP1qkX — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 14, 2020

With Jurgen Klopp firmly holding the reins and Jordan Henderson dictating terms on the pitch, the greatest moment in Liverpool's modern history is all but inevitable.