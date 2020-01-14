Manchester United and Sporting at loggerheads over Bruno Fernandes, Ashley Young's transfer in limbo and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 14th January 2020

Will Bruno Fernandes join Manchester United this month?.

With the transfer window reaching its halfway point tomorrow things are hotting up at the Old Trafford and with injuries to key players, it is expected that Ole Gunnar Solskjær will bring in reinforcements in the coming days.

So, on that note here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Premier League outfit today.

Bruno Fernandes transfer talks continue as Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon yet to arrive at a price

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon continue their negotiation over the transfer of highly-rated midfielder Bruno Fernandes but are currently at loggerheads over their different valuations of the 25-year-old, according to Dailymail.

Sporting have put forward a demand for the fee in the region of £64 million while United are now understood to be offering £50m plus £10m in add-ons.

Fernandes has expressed a desire to join the English side after they prepared plans to sign him in this transfer window following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

United are also keen to include a player as part of the deal, with Marcos Rojo, Angel Gomes and fourth-choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira among the options, but it is unlikely that Sporting will agree to the offer, as they want this to be a cash deal.

Inter are close to signing Roma left-back, a deal for Ashley Young might not go-ahead

Sky Sports reports that Inter Milan and Roma are close to agreeing on a swap deal involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, which could threaten a proposed move for Ashley Young as Spinazzola is another left-back Inter have been targeting this season.

Though it is understood that the Milan giants will still pursue Manchester United captain this transfer window, with the 34-year-old keen on a move to San Siro.

Young was offered a new contract earlier this month but the former England international rejected a one-year contract extension and is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club and join for free in the summer.

But, it is understood that the player does not want to leave the club for free as a sign of respect and wants to secure a move this month itself.

United favourites to land Wolves sharpshooter Raul Jimenez but there's a catch

Raúl Jiménez

United are said to be very interested in signing Mexico international Raúl Jiménez after tracking his progress in the Premier League, but Wolverhampton Wanderers will only entertain offers for their club-record signing in the summer, as per Express.

Raúl Jiménez has proved to be a valuable addition for the Wolves and has scored 34 goals for them since his initial loan move to the club in the summer of 2018. The club had to pay £30 million for the former Benfica striker in the summer to make his loan move permanent.

With the Wolves chasing a top-six finish in the Premier League and also hoping to progress further in the Europa League, it is highly unlikely that they'll let go of their main man this month.

