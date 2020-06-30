EPL star Paul Pogba 'swimming in happiness' at Manchester United, claims report

EPL star Pogba has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United due to recurring ankle issues.

However, the Frenchman is now in a good moment and happy at the EPL club, according to a report.

EPL superstar Paul Pogba is reportedly in a very good moment at Manchester United, according to L'Equipe. The Frenchman endured a turbulent season due to recurring injuries. His start last week against Sheffield United was his first since boxing day as he was out with ankle troubles.

There has been immense speculation regarding Pogba's future in the EPL for some time now. Ahead of the 2019/20 EPL season, after he came close to leaving, the 27-year-old himself admitted that he's looking for a 'new challenge.'

Manchester United as well, were said to be on board with the idea of allowing him to depart. Having missed a whopping 55 games since his record-breaking £89m move from Juventus, United were reportedly open to selling him for €100m. This was a consequence of the financial impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Solskjaer keen on keeping EPL star Pogba

Bruno and Pogba have got off to an impressive start

Despite his past struggles, Pogba has begun to find his feet in the EPL upon his return from injury. The French star has made a notable impact in both Premier League games he's played in so far and looks in superb touch.

According to L'Equipe, a Manchester United source commented on the EPL star's situation, saying;

"[Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer doesn’t want to let go of [Paul] Pogba. He enjoys his technical relationship with Bruno Fernandes, who arrived this winter. At the moment, the only element that would allow a transfer would be that a club interested in the French offers a player who interests MU in the deal."

The report released by the French outlet also stated the EPL's record signing is currently 'swimming in happiness' upon his return.

He has enjoyed an impressive partnership with new recruit Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park. The Portuguese has had a phenomenal start to life in the EPL as he is yet to register a loss with the Red Devils. The two creative midfielders give United's midfield a very different dynamic than the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay, and the other options United have.

Pogba has a stellar understanding on the pitch with several players

Man United manager and former EPL legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that players like the France and Portugal internationals make it easy for the forwards. He said that creative players of such quality make the goalscorers' jobs a lot easier given the immaculate service Bruno and Pogba could provide.

Speaking on his star duo, Solskjaer remarked;

"The forward players know they have players behind them who can create something out of nothing. Bruno [Fernandes] can create chances where there's no space - a little flick around the corner; he's been very good with his back to play."

United are currently unbeaten in 14 games, and this run could only get better with the return of Paul Pogba. Both him and Bruno are in line to start against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night in the EPL.

