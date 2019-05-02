Luka Modric could return to Tottenham, Manchester United open negotiations for €60 million defender and more EPL Transfer News: May 2, 2019

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.87K // 02 May 2019, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership.

No squad depth problems for Spurs…

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that his side don’t lack depth in the squad. The London outfit have lost many players, including superstar Harry Kane, to injuries but the Argentine doesn’t think that depth is a problem.

As a result, he's claimed that he can’t complain about it as all he can do is accept things as they are. He also added that Spurs played much better in the second half in their home defeat to Ajax and hopes that the Londoners can turn the tie in the next leg.

“I don’t think it’s about squad depth. I cannot complain about that. I think we need to accept the reality and that was our reality,” he said.

“A little bit unlucky in some situations. The team were competitive, of course, we were so disappointed in the first 25 minutes but in the second half we played much better, it was an even game and gave us hope to believe we can do something special there."

He then went on to speak about how Spurs’ lack of options limited their playing style, agreeing to the fact that it becomes very difficult to change things if there is no proper offensive player on the bench.

“From the beginning the same, it was very limited in the way we wanted to play. We can use one in a different way and still respect our philosophy and idea. It was tough because you need in all different areas possibilities to change things but when you don’t have an offensive player on the bench, you are more limited and if something wrong happens like it did, yes it’s difficult to change something after.”

1 / 3 NEXT