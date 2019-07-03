EPL Transfer News: Rodri release clause triggered as Manchester City close in on their first signing of the summer

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the news?

As per reports from AS Diario, Spanish International and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez and his representatives have already paid his release clause of €70 million at the La Liga office earlier today.

Rodri, as he is fondly known in the red side of Madrid, has been rumoured to be Pep Guardiola's prime transfer target this summer, and the speculation about the move has been making headlines for quite some time now.

Rodri will leave Atletico Madrid after just one year at the Wanda Metropolitano.

In case you didn't know..

Manchester City led by Guardiola have been trying to find a replacement for the ageing Fernandinho since the winter transfer window, and they might have just found their perfect man in Rodri.

Rodri has been touted as a long term successor for Spanish World Cup winner Sergio Busquets who was brought to the limelight by Pep Guardiola himself during his stint with FC Barcelona a decade ago.

The Heart of the Matter

The La Liga transfer rules specify that the release clause for a player shall be paid by the player himself or his representative and not by the club which is signing him, and after the release clause is triggered, the player is no longer associated with the La Liga club he used to play for.

It is obvious that the payment of the release clause means the initial talks have been held between Manchester City and Rodri, and now there seems no hindrance in City getting their hands on another Spanish acquisition after Aymeric Laporte a couple of seasons ago.

City have been apparently chasing the midfielder after Guardiola requested the club to sign the player, and after weeks of rumours, the transfer seems to have moved forward today.

Bayern Munich also are reportedly interested in the midfielder, but it seems highly unlikely that Rodri will choose a move to Germany when a Spanish coach of Guardiola's stature is interested in him.

What's ahead?

Rodri will be City's first signing of the season, as they will try to emulate their last season's Premiership success, in addition to targeting the Champions League which was won by their English counterparts Liverpool.

The Champions League is the only trophy City haven't won now in this successful decade in the European top flight, but they do have a coach who has lifted the cup before, and probably wishes to replicate the same before he steps down as their coach.