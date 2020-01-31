Bruno Fernandes signs five-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester United, Olivier Giroud set to join Lazio and more: EPL Transfer News Round-up, 31st January 2020

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United have completed their move for Bruno Fernandes following a series of monotonous negotiations with Sporting Lisbon, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. The 25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils, with the deal including an option to extend the player's stay for an additional year.

The Manchester giants will pay Sporting an initial fee of £46.56 million and a further £21.1 million in potential bonuses for the services of the midfield sensation. The Primeira Liga outfit would also receive £8.46 million if the player achieves the Red Devils' attainable targets and an additional £12.7 million if he can meet their more elusive objectives.

Fernandes is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the January transfer window but may not be the last as the Norwegian tactician has hinted at a second signing before the window slams shut in a few hours at midnight tonight (GMT).

Olivier Giroud agrees to join Serie A club Lazio

Olivier Giroud

According to Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Olivier Giroud has agreed to join Lazio in a three-and-a-half-year deal before the January transfer window shuts.

The Frenchman, who is set to earn a staggering €1.5 million-per-year in wages at the Stadio Olimpico, has given the green light to the transfer and is currently awaiting confirmation from Chelsea.

The Blues are believed to be hesitant in letting the 33-year-old leave permanently and are pushing for an initial loan deal with an option to buy in the summer. They have also have demanded a €1million loan fee and an additional €5 million which includes bonuses for the services of the striker.

It remains to be seen if Giroud will leave Stamford Bridge before the January transfer window slams shut today.

Manchester United and Spurs target Krzysztof Piątek joins Hertha Berlin

Krzysztof Piątek

Hertha Berlin have completed the signing of Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, the Bundesliga club announced on Thursday.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed but Bild reported that Hertha will pay €22 million plus add-ons for the Polish striker. The 24-year old was heavily linked with loan moves to Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United but he has instead opted for a move to Germany.

Speaking to the club's official website, Piatek said, "I’m so happy that this transfer got done. The way this club is going really convinced me that this was the right move for me and I’m so excited to play with my new teammates."

Newcastle United sign Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

Danny Rose

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur in a six-month loan deal, the Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old defender will wear the number 28 shirt and could make his debut in his new club's Premier League clash against Norwich at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Speaking to the Magpies' official website, he said, "It’s a great honour for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing."

"Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to."

