EPL transfer roundup: Chelsea eyeing Brazilian star as Chilwell backup, Arsenal in for Barcelona keeper, and more

Several clubs have been active in the market ahead of the official commencement of the EPL transfer window.

Arsenal and Chelsea dominate today's headlines with interest in Neto and Telles respectively.

The 2019/20 EPL transfer season is yet to begin officially, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from indulging in transfer business ahead of the next season. The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City already have deals in place for players to arrive once the EPL transfer window commences.

Aside from done deals, there are an assortment of transfer rumours regarding several Premier League clubs. Manchester United, Liverpool, and other top clubs have made headlines due to their interest in players such as Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele.

Here, we take a look at some of the latest EPL transfer rumours.

Arsenal considering move for Barcelona’s Neto Murara

Neto training with Barcelona

With Bernd Leno’s terrible injury at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal are on the lookout for deputies in goal. While they have already considered an EPL transfer offer for league veteran Joe Hart, Neto is another name thrown into the fray.

Barcelona’s Brazilian keeper, the designated deputy for first-choice player Marc-Andre ter Stegen, could be an excellent option for the Gunners. The 30-year-old moved from Valencia for €26m last summer and has failed to see any significant game time in Barcelona. From his point of view, a starting berth at the Emirates could tempt the Brazilian to accept an EPL transfer offer.

Arsenal have asked Barcelona about a summer transfer for goalkeeper Neto. [sport] — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 23, 2020

This would benefit Arsenal should Leno be out for a while on the sidelines. The German could also be provided with a superb deputy, and the healthy competition could ensure that both keepers are at their very best.

Chelsea could extend Pedro stay

Pedro was set to leave Chelsea this month

Pedro has been an integral cog for Chelsea since his EPL transfer to Chelsea. The Spaniard has a Premier League, a Europa League and other trophies to mark his stay with Chelsea. However, it was reported a few months ago that the former Barcelona man is set to leave Stamford Bridge after the 2019/20 campaign.

The COVID-19 crisis then forced the clubs into lockdown as his move to AS Roma was all but imminent. While there were other clubs interested in making an EPL transfer offer for the Spaniard, he wants an exit from England.

Pedro reportedly refused to sign a short-term extension over fears of his move to Roma breaking down due to injury. Now, reports from Italy suggest that Chelsea have indeed convinced Pedro to see out his contract in London. This could mean that Pedro could be available for Frank Lampard to call upon.

Pedro's agent hasn't confirmed this, but this says #CFC have persuaded Pedro to sign a short term deal. He told the club he was unwilling to risk Roma move last week, but it appears they have been able to change his mind on deadline day. Still waiting for official clarification. https://t.co/KliFSAqhbY — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) June 23, 2020

Pedro could now be set to move to Italy after the end of the current season. The 32-year-old would be leaving England five years after his EPL transfer.

Blues to consider Telles amidst EPL transfer battle with Man City over Chilwell

Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell

While it was reported over a month ago that Chelsea are in for Ben Chilwell, they have hit a couple of obstacles in the way. Leicester City intend to spark an EPL transfer war between Manchester City and Chelsea for their English star and won’t budge on the price tag.

If Chilwell is deemed too expensive for them, Football London report that Chelsea could consider pursuing Alex Telles instead. The FC Porto man was one of PSG’s longest-standing targets for left-back. However, the French champions have reportedly dropped their interest in Telles and will offer Layvin Kurzawa — a free agent in the summer — an extended contract offer.

Should this be the case, Telles would prove to be an excellent addition. The Brazilian has been the subject of an EPL transfer for some time now with his spectacular performances in Portugal and is one of the most in-demand left-backs in the world.

Chilwell, on the other hand, will be an ideal option for Chelsea as well, barring the sky-high demands from Leicester City. It would be interesting to see which of the two full-backs will Chelsea make an EPL transfer offer for.