Erling Haaland makes interesting Ballon d’Or claim about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland has made an Ballon d'Or claim regarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with ESPN, Haaland refused to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he admitted that he believed Lionel Messi would pip Cristiano Ronaldo to the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

"Messi or Ronaldo? I cannot answer that. Who will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award? Messi!"

Haaland is regarded as one of the best young strikers in world football. Many regard the Norway international as the next big superstar of the game.

Most goals in Europe's top five leagues this year:



Lionel Messi - 13

Robert Lewandowski - 12

Erling Haaland - 10



Not bad for somebody who is 'not at his best' 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/Hi6hHxawAr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 26, 2021

The 20-year old's playing style has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and has become their most important player.

In 45 appearances in all competitions, he has scored 43 goals. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with him.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate rages on

Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Haaland is not the first footballer to be asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the years, various pundits and players have voiced their opinion on who they prefer.

Advertisement

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are regarded as two of the greatest footballers to have played the game. While Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed successful stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Lionel Messi is regarded as Barcelona's greatest ever player.

The two attackers continue to dominate in their respective leagues. Despite the inconsistent performances from their teams this season, both players are the top goalscorers in their respective leagues.

The emergence of Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has seen debates emerge over whether the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era is coming to an end.

Mbappe and Haaland have firmly established themselves as two of the best young footballers in the world, while Mbappe is viewed as one of the best players in world football right now.

There have also been reports that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could leave their respective clubs this summer. Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, looks more settled at Juventus, but was recently linked with a return to Manchester United.

Monday: Ronaldo ⚽⚽

Wednesday: Messi ⚽⚽



Saturday: Ronaldo ⚽

Saturday: Messi ⚽



Top scorers in Serie A and La Liga. Not finished yet 👏 pic.twitter.com/nSCofeuRjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 1, 2021

Also Read: Gareth Bale names the more complete player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo