Erling Haaland names favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has named Brazil, Argentina, France, and England as favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Haaland, 22, will not be at the FIFA World Cup as Norway failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The City striker has been Europe's top striker this season, scoring 23 goals and contributing three assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

His absence from the competition is disappointing, but he will be watching on as a neutral.

The Norweigan forward was asked which nations he feels will secure glory at the FIFA World Cup.

He said (via Football Daily):

"I think the favourites should be Brazil, Argentina, France and maybe England."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Erling Haaland shares who his favourites for the World Cup are 🗣 "I think the favourites should be Brazil, Argentina, France and maybe England."Erling Haaland shares who his favourites for the World Cup are 🗣 "I think the favourites should be Brazil, Argentina, France and maybe England."Erling Haaland shares who his favourites for the World Cup are 👀🏆 https://t.co/eXSYTKdULM

Brazil are the record holders, having won the competition on five occasions.

However, Selecao's last triumph came back in 2002 when icons Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, and Rivaldo dominated opponents.

This year, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will be looking to claim the coveted trophy in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Argentina have won the tournament twice in 1978 and 1986.

La Albiceleste came close to winning the World Cup in 2004 when they made it to the final.

However, Germany secured an extra-time 1-0 victory over Argentina to prevent Lionel Messi from winning his first World Cup trophy.

The PSG attacker will make his last appearance in the tournament at this year's edition.

France are the reigning champions, winning the competition in 2018 with a 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

Didier Deschamps' side have an exciting list of attackers looking to damage in Qatar, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

They will be without World Cup-winning midfield duo Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, however, as they are both sidelined with injuries.

England's last World Cup success came back in 1966 - the Three Lions have endured disappointment ever since.

Gareth Southgate led his side to the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament before being eliminated by Croatia in a 2-1 defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker tips Brazil to beat Argentina to the FIFA World Cup

Lineker foresees Brazilian glory

Argentina and Brazil are the two favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

The South American sides have experience in the competition and are in form.

Lionel Scaloni's side are unbeaten in 35 matches across competitions.

Meanwhile, Tite's men finished top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with 14 wins, three draws, and no defeats.

Lineker has backed Brazil to achieve glory in Qatar at the expense of Argentina.

He said:

"It’s been 20 years since a South American team won the World Cup and if you asked me to put my head on the block and say you’ve to pick someone I think I’d probably pick Brazil, slightly ahead of Argentina."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Brazil's attack is STACKED for the World Cup Brazil's attack is STACKED for the World Cup 😱🔥 https://t.co/7N91DwcE7p

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes