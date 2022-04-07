Error-ridden Chelsea on the brink of Champions League elimination after falling to Real Madrid

If there's one thing that has been synonymous with Thomas Tuchel's time in charge of Chelsea, it is the fact that the team is very structured and solid at the back.

However, the Blues were the direct opposite when they hosted Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday evening.

While the Blancos played like a side that had a plan, Chelsea were in sixes and sevens in the opening 45 minutes, struggling in possession and spurning the few chances that came their way.

Perhaps, against lesser opposition, they might have gotten away with it, but this was Real Madrid and the Spanish giants took advantage to record a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's errors prove costly

Carlo Ancelotti's side looked more motivated for the game right from the get-go and made their chances count, thanks to Karim Benzema's incredible prolificacy.

The Frenchman was in imperious form, scoring a sensational hat-trick to ensure that Kai Havertz's header could only count for a consolation.

That said, though, the Blues were the architects of their own downfall, having made several unpardonable errors at the back.

Andreas Christensen was a disaster all game, while Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva also did not have the best of games. Even the attackers were culpable for not taking their chances, with Romelu Lukaku's shocking miss when he was presented with a free header topping the list.

Had Chelsea's defense dealt with Benzema better and been proactive to Real Madrid’s attacking moves – and their forwards also taken their chances – the scoreline would definitely have been different.

Two nightmare halves of football for Thomas Tuchel.

Blues face elimination

Chelsea will travel to Madrid next week with a two-goal deficit to overcome. The away goals rule may no longer be in existence, but it doesn't make it any easier.

Tuchel's side will need a miracle to overturn the tie and seeing as the second leg will be played at the Bernabeu, the Blues seem destined to exit the Champions League.

"There are no more away goals so if we have only a one-goal deficit or a draw, then you see the momentum is back when we score. We could have even equalised," Tuchel said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"The individual decisions today were far from our level or standards. Yes, to come back with a chance like this at 3-2, after 16 shots in the second half alone, then goals are crucial.

"We didn't get them. We gave a third one away. It is simply impossible. We cannot demand that we turn it around if this is our foundation from this game."

Chelsea haven't been at their best in recent weeks, having lost back-to-back matches against Brentford and Real Madrid in the last five days.

And with the Blancos in better form, it only leaves the Blues on the brink of elimination after their disastrous performance in the first leg.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar