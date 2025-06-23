Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Esperance Tunis will lock horns against Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday. Both teams have a win and a loss from two games thus far. With Flamengo already qualified for the knockout stage, there is only one spot left up for grabs in Group D.
Tunis had lost 2-0 to Flamengo in their campaign opener but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Los Angeles FC last week. It was a close game, and Youcef Belaïli scored the match-winner in the 70th minute.
The Blues began their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over LAFC but fell to a 3-1 loss to Flamengo last week. Pedro Neto gave them an early lead, putting them ahead in the 13th minute. The Brazilian side came back strong after the break and bagged the equalizer in the 62nd minute.
They continued that momentum as former Manchester City defender Danilo doubled their lead three minutes later. Wallace Yan scored the third for Flamengo in the 83rd minute to help his side secure a memorable win.
Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match.
- Tunis have lost just one of their last 13 games in all competitions. They have kept 10 clean sheets in these games.
- The Blues have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games, recording nine wins.
- Esperance Tunis have kept just one clean sheet in the Club World Cup.
- The Blues have scored in all but one of their six games in the Club World Cup.
Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea Prediction
The Blood and Gold kept their qualification hopes alive with a dramatic win over LAFC last week. A late penalty save from Bechir Ben Said helped them keep their first clean sheet in the competition, and they will look to build on that form here. This is a must-win match for them, and either way, they will look to conclude their group stage campaign on a positive note.
Youcef Belaïli, the goalscorer last week, was booked in that match and will serve a suspension here.
The Blues suffered a shock defeat to Flamengo last week, in which they gave away a one-goal lead. Notably, it was their second loss in three meetings against Brazilian teams in the Club World Cup. The loss would've been a wake-up call for them, and they'll look to bounce back here.
Nicolas Jackson is suspended after being sent off last week and is a confirmed absentee. Reece James will miss this match due to illness.
The Blues have the clear advantage in terms of squad quality and should be able to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Esperance Tunis 1-3 Chelsea
Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes