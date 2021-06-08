Estonia vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Baltic Cup

Estonia and Latvia will trade tackles at the A. Le Coq Arena on Thursday in the final matchday of the 2020 Baltic Cup.

The two sides currently sit joint-top of the standings on three points each and the winner of this game will lift the 19th edition of the Baltic Cup.

The home side come into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Finland in a friendly last Friday. Rauno Sappinen scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Latvia were on the wrong end of a 7-1 hiding by Germany in a friendly on Monday. Aleksejs scored a consolation goal for the Eastern Europeans in the 75th minute.

The two Baltic rivals secured victories over Lithuania to put their destiny in their hands ahead of the final matchday. Latvia currently have a better goal difference and a draw will be enough for them to be crowned champions while Estonia need an outright victory.

Estonia vs Latvia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 59 previous occasions and Latvia have an overwhelmingly better head-to-head record.

The Wolves have 29 wins and 20 draw to their name, while Estonia were victorious on just 10 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2018 edition of the Baltic Cup when Janis Ikaunieks scored in the 70th minute to give Latvia a 1-0 victory.

Estonia form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Latvia form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Estonia vs Latvia Team News

Estonia

Coach Thomas Haberli called up 26 players for the Baltic Cup as well as a friendly against Finland. The team is headlined by captain Konstantin Vassiljev alongside other stalwarts Karol Metz, Taijo Teniste and Sergei Zendov.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Latvia

Coach Dainis Kazakevics called up 27 players for the 2020 Baltic Cup.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Estonia vs Latvia Predicted XI

Estonia Predicted XI (4-3-3):Matvei Igonen (GK); Marten Kuusk, Artur Pikk, Taijo Teniste, Karol Mets; Konstantin Vassiljev, Sander Puri, Vladislav Kreida; Sergei Zenjov, Henrik Ojamaa, Henri Anier

Papildu informācija sekos pic.twitter.com/LIKF2LiL4x — Futbola federācija (@kajbumba) June 7, 2021

Latvia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Ozols (GK); Vitalijs Mksimenko, Kaspars Dubra, Roberts Savalnieks, Marciss Oss; Arturs Zjuzins, Vladimirs Kamess; Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis; Davis Ikaunieks

Estonia vs Latvia Prediction

Even though Latvia only need a draw to defend their title, they are likely to go all out for victory. Estonia's run of consecutive victories is likely to put them in good stead but the visitors have better players within their ranks.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Latvia, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Estonia 1-2 Latvia

