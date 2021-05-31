Euro 2020: 5 reasons why Croatia could win the tournament

The much-anticipated Euro 2020 is just a few weeks away, with some of Europe's biggest teams set to battle for the continent's most prestigious international title. This edition of the Euros was initially scheduled for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to its postponement by a year.

After a five-year break, the Euros will return, with Portugal coming into the prestigious tournament as the defending champions. Reigning world champions France will start as one of the overwhelming favourites. However, they might have to overcome their 2018 FIFA World Cup final opponents, Croatia, along the way. Incidentally, Zlatko Dalic's team happen to be one of the favourites at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Croatia could win Euro 2020.

#1 Croatia have a favourable group at Euro 2020

Croatia celebrate after their 2018 World Cup semi-final win against England

Croatia will kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on 13th June against England, whom they faced in the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Balkan nation will take immense confidence going into their first game of the tournament, as they beat England 2-1 to reach their maiden World Cup final. A win over England at the Wembley Stadium this time could hand the Croats a massive boost in their remaining group-stage games. Even a draw could help them in contention for pole position in Group D.

In their next two Euro 2020 games, Croatia will face the Czech Republic and Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Even though conditions will be slightly unfamiliar, Croatia should have enough firepower to overcome both teams. If Croatia top their group, they'll face the second-placed team in Group F (one of Portugal, France, Germany and Hungary) in the Round of 16.

If they survive that round, Croatia will most likely face Spain in the quarter-finals and the Netherlands in the semis of Euro 2020. Spain are not playing their best football at the moment, and the Netherlands have a talented but largely inexperienced team.

So, Euro 2020 could be Croatia's best opportunity to make it to two consecutive finals in the two biggest international tournaments and perhaps go all the way.

#2 Managerial prowess of Zlatko Dalic

Zlatko Dalic (centre)

Croatia's manager, Zlatko Dalic, was a little-known name before the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His last managerial role was at Al Ain, where he faced an unceremonious sack.

Despite being one of the most inexperienced managers in the tournament, Dalic guided Croatia to a magical run in Russia. Earlier, Croatia were in real danger of missing out on a spot in the 2018 World Cup, thanks to indifferent performances in the qualifiers, but that changed with Dalic's arrival.

Despite managing clubs in smaller leagues in Albania, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Croatia, Zlatko Dalic was not fazed by the big stage.

He revived Croatia's qualifying campaign before leading the team to their best-ever World Cup campaign. Experiences in the Gulf shaped Dalic's management style, and he has acquired a diverse understanding of the game since his first job in 2008. That could come in handy at Euro 2020.

Earlier, Croatia had an emphatic Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, losing only one of their eight games before sealing their berth in the tournament.

