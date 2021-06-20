Euro 2020: 5 superstars who have not yet played in the tournament

We have already seen some sensational individual performances at Euro 2020. The tournament is just two matchdays old and we have plenty to look forward to. That includes the return of several superstars who are yet to strut their stuff in the continental competition's latest edition thus far.

Most European powerhouses have no shortage of talent and could field two top teams with the kind of squad depth they have. What this also means is that several top players could fail to make the starting XI for their nations despite being in the squad.

Some big names have been missing in the first two matchdays of Euro 2020

Team harmony is quite important at big tournaments such as Euro 2020. If the side is performing well, the manager will be wary about making changes or introducing a new player into the setup. This could very well be the reason why some big stars have missed out so far.

After all, if it is not broken, why fix it? But the first two sets of matches have shown us that there is a lot of room for improvement as far as several teams are concerned.

As a result, they could shuffle things up in the weeks to come and we could yet see some of the biggest superstars who have missed out so far take the field. Without further ado, let's take a look at five superstars who are yet to feature at Euro 2020.

#5 Ruben Neves - Portugal, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves is yet to play at Euro 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers' all-action midfielder Ruben Neves is yet to play a single minute for Portugal at Euro 2020. Fernando Santos has so far opted to go with a midfield pivot of Danilo Pereira and William Carvalho and results have been rather underwhelming.

It's best not to make much of Portugal's 3-0 win in their opening encounter against Hungary. All three of their goals came after the 80th minute and there was an element of good fortune about their first two. They were exposed against Germany on Saturday.

Danilo and William Carvalho were too slow and couldn't keep up with the likes of Toni Kroos and Gundogan. They were unable to offer a lot of support to their backline and Portugal suffered. It's clear as day that Santos' men lack steel in midfield but they have a great option in Ruben Neves.

Neves is a tenacious midfielder and he also has a great passing range. After Saturday's defeat against Germany, it is definitely time for Santos to go back to the drawing board and formulate a new plan. The 24-year-old should be included in the starting XI for their upcoming games.

Fernando Santos:



“As a fan or a Portugal, I would like the team to play with Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Pepe and Guerrero; William and Ruben Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno and Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo: But I am a coach and I have to put myself in this role." pic.twitter.com/l7DuhJW0qB — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 14, 2021

#4 Ben Chilwell - England, Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Gareth Southgate surprised everyone when he selected Kieran Trippier to start at left-back in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. Trippier was unable to provide any kind of thrust down the left side and was replaced by Luke Shaw in the second game.

The Manchester United left-back couldn't do much either as England's forwards had a miserable outing against Scotland and failed to offer him any kind of support. Southgate has said that Chilwell should remain primed for involvement. He could be called into action in their game against Czech Republic.

The Chelsea man has had quite an impressive season. He could offer an attacking outlet for the Three Lions, who have struggled to create anything of note down the flanks so far at Euro 2020.

‘That’s a team – that’s what it’s about’



Southgate praises Chilwell and Sancho for positivity despite #Eng omission. By @JacobSteinberg https://t.co/SDnHXanjdK #Euro2020 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 15, 2021

