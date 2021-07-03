Euro 2020: Belgium’s golden generation falls short again as Italy claims quarter-final spoils

Belgium have once again missed out on the chance to win their first major trophy. The Red Devils made a strong start to Euro 2020, winning all three of their group games. They also went on to defeat Portugal in the Round of 16 after a rather shaky performance.

Roberto Martinez’s side, however, got exposed when they faced Italy on Friday. Playing against their toughest opponents thus far in the tournament, Belgium lost 2-1 to Roberto Mancini’s well-drilled team.

The Azzurri were clearly the better side over 90 minutes. However, the Red Devils will rue not taking their chances in a game that was decided by fine margins.

Red Devils fall short again

Belgium have been one of the best national teams in the world for the past decade. They are currently ranked No.1 in the world, but they haven’t quite managed to win anything.

They were quarter-finalists at the 2014 World Cup and finished third in the 2018 edition. However, in the European Championships, the Red Devils haven’t gone past the quarter-finals since 1980.

The current crop of Belgian players are undoubtedly better than any squad the country has ever had. Unfortunately, they have always fallen short when the stakes are high. On Friday, the story was no different as they lost against Italy.

It’s beginning to seem like a psychological block and Belgium need to quickly snap out of it.

Time running out for Belgium’s golden generation

Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Brunye, Thomas Vermaelen, Thibaut Courtois and Jan Vertonghen are all nearing the twilights of their careers.

The majority of Belgium’s golden generation are in their 30s. This leaves them with very little time to end their country’s trophy drought.

"The feelings are what you can imagine, really - sadness and disappointment - because I do not think these players deserve to be out of this tournament,” Roberto Martinez said after his team’s exit, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"They have done an incredible job to be prepared to be ready to go step-by-step every day, from the beginning of the tournament. Unfortunately, today, we faced a very good side. I thought it was two very good teams in this knockout phase. And, unfortunately, the margins did not go in our favour," added Martinez.

Belgium easily have the most mature squad in the world. However, their latest failure means Hazard and Co. are running out of time to win a trophy for their country.

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar