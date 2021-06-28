Euro 2020: Matthijs de Ligt’s catastrophe costs Netherlands as 10-man Oranje exit tournament

The Netherlands were given a reality check on Sunday after falling to the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020.

The Oranje were favorites for the game but a moment of madness from Matthijs de Ligt early in the second half left them with a tall mountain to climb.

In the end, the Czechs seized the opportunity and made it count. Goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick were enough to hand Jaroslav Silhavy’s side a famous victory.

Criticisms towards the Dutch have come thick and fast, but everything about their display was probably best summed up by Nigel de Jong:

“There was lack of belief, intensity, character… and we lacked a proper leader.”

⏰ RESULT ⏰



😮 Did you see that coming?



🇨🇿 Holeš & Schick on target as the Czech Republic book their place in the quarter-finals 👏

🇳🇱 Netherlands exit after defeat in the round of 16#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

Dutch implode after De Ligt disaster to crash out of Euro 2020

Football can be a very ruthless game but no team deserves any sympathy when they become the architects of their own downfall.

On Sunday, De Ligt was the protagonist in the Netherlands’ implosion. The Juventus defender cynically used his hand to make a clearance, earning him a deserved red card.

From there on, the Czech Republic had the game under wraps. Being a man up, they took the game to Frank de Boer’s side and it was only a matter of time before their pressure paid off.

The Oranje were in sixes and sevens at this stage and couldn’t cope with the intensity from their rivals. A schoolboy mistake like the one De Ligt committed is always bound to be punished at this level and the Dutch got exactly what they deserved.

Netherlands registered as many shots on target against #CZE as Crystal Palace scored Premier League goals under Frank de Boer.



None. pic.twitter.com/qsTxLRdiPA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2021

End of the road for De Boer

There’s no need to sugarcoat things: De Boer’s reign as coach of the Netherlands hasn’t been impressive. From the World Cup qualification series to their Euro 2020 exit, it’s been a mixed bag of results.

The 51-year-old’s lack of experience has always been his undoing and he probably didn’t even deserve the Dutch coaching job in the first place.

De Boer’s most fruitful stint came at Ajax between 2010 and 2016 but he’s been a disaster since. At Crystal Palace, it was a catastrophe while he didn’t fare any better at Inter Milan.

Against the Czech Republic, his intransigence cost the Netherlands. His reluctance to switch up the team’s set-up and his obsession with conservative football meant the Oranje had no plan B.

This allowed the Czechs to grow stronger and stronger, ultimately securing a ticket to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals at the expense of the Netherlands.

If you look at the form of the Netherlands before and after De Boer took over, it’s clear that they’ve regressed. So, maybe, it’s time to go, Dhr De Boer.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava