Euro 2020: Denmark gave everything for Eriksen but Belgium’s superior quality won the day

For over 60 minutes, Denmark had Belgium worried and shaken. The Red and White made an impressive start to the Euro 2020 fixture and gave their opponents very little time to settle.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side was quicker, held on to possession better, won all the second balls and showed more desire than Belgium’s star-studded team. And once Yussuf Poulsen opened the scoring with a well-taken strike in the second minute, it looked like it was going to be Denmark’s night.

However, the Danes tired after an hour, allowing Belgium to overturn the result and eventually silence the Parken Stadium crowd with a 2-1 win.

Denmark’s spirited performance would’ve delighted Eriksen

Christian Eriksen’s collapse during last week’s game between Denmark and Finland was never going to be forgotten that easily.

In the 10th minute of Thursday’s game against Belgium, play was halted as the whole stadium responded with applause for the Inter Milan star, who is currently receiving treatment after the incident.

On the pitch, though, it was clear that the Danish players desperately wanted to win the game for their indisposed teammate. They put up a spirited performance and gave their all.

Despite ultimately succumbing to goals from Thorgan Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, Denmark can be proud of how they played. For it was a performance that would’ve delighted Eriksen wherever he was.

Belgium’s superior quality wins the day

Hjulmand’s side has now lost their opening two games in the Euros and it leaves them at real risk of being eliminated.

However, not much fault can be attributed to the team. Against Belgium, they stretched themselves and played beyond their limits. Ultimately, it was the gulf in quality between the two teams that decided the game. De Brunye’s introduction completely changed the face of the game and handed Belgium the initiative.

It was obvious that Denmark had no answers to the energy, guile and rhythm that the Manchester City star carried onto the pitch

“What they showed, the quality… Four days after almost losing one of their best friends, they get on and play a game like this, this is just amazing. They totally dominated the best team in the world, and I have so much respect,” Hjulmand praised his players, as quoted by BT Sport.

“With Christian in our minds and in our hearts, knowing that he’s still here, we know that it’s going to be a tough few weeks for you, Christian, but we’re here for you. We’re going to stick together and we’re going to beat the Russians. We’re not done in this competition,” signed off the Denmark coach.

Denmark may yet exit the competition at the group stage but they still would have made themselves proud. They have shown character, fight and resilience in the face of adversity and that’s what football should be all about.

