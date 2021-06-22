Euro 2020: Denmark’s remarkable resilience pays off as they book last-16 spot

There was a lot at stake when Denmark took on Russia in their final group game at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Monday. The Danes had lost their previous two games and needed a big win to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout round.

Under pressure to perform in front of their home fans, Kasper Hjulmand’s side rose to the occasion and delivered a performance. Not only did they get the desired win over Russia, but they did it convincingly.

Goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle ensured Denmark ran out 4-1 winners, with Artem Dzyuba getting the consolation goal for Russia.

🇩🇰 Wait for it...



Denmark have their round of 16 spot confirmed! 👏@dbulandshold | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SkXKdB9V6c — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021

Denmark’s resilience sees them overcome Russia

The celebrations at full-time painted the perfect picture of what this victory meant for the whole of Denmark. Moments earlier, they were waiting with bated breath to know the result of the other group game.

Fortunately for them, Belgium’s 2-0 win over Finland meant Denmark have booked a place in the last-16 of Euro 2020. However, this was far from a lucky achievement. Nine days ago, the Danes lost their main man in Christian Eriksen when he collapsed on the pitch and was hospitatlised.

The team had to pick themselves up from the shock of nearly losing their teammate to finish the second half against Finland and also face Belgium four days later. It was little surprise that they lost both matches.

The endearing thing about Hjulmand’s side is that they never gave up. In the face of adversity and psychological trauma, they still fought gallantly and they are finally reaping the results.

Denmark qualify for Round of 16

Denmark may yet exit the tournament at the Round of 16 stage, but they’ve earned the respect of the football world with their spirited performances. Monday’s win over Russia was just a manifestation of the fight and character of this Danish team. They are certainly everyone’s second favourite team now.

“I am lost for words when describing the admiration I have for this team. They are so strong,” Denmark coach Hjulmand said after the game, as quoted by Metro.

“And at the same time, I want to thank the whole of Denmark, the whole population and everyone in the stadium here. All the care and love that the whole of Denmark has shown us has helped us and given the boys strength in their legs out on the pitch," added Hjulmand.

This is a fairytale story backed by utter resilience from a team that has had to rise from firm adversity. If there’s a lesson that can be learned from Denmark’s remarkable story, it’s the fact that hard work and resilience still pays off in the end.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Ritwik Kumar