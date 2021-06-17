Euro 2020: Gareth Bale leads from the front; Wales on the cusp of knockout stage

Despite missing a penalty, Gareth Bale inspired Wales to a 2-0 win over Turkey to take them to the brink of the knockout stage at Euro 2020.

As Wales lined up to play against Turkey on Wednesday, a look at the starting XIs of both teams would have had every neutral fan excited. Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James started for the Dragons, while Burak Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cengiz Under were on the opposite side.

Wales, though, proved to be too powerful for the Turks, as they coasted to an impressive win in Baku.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Superb Wales make it 4 points from 2 games by beating Turkey in Baku! 👏👏👏#EURO2020 | #WAL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

Gareth Bale runs the show against Turkey

Wales’ superstars stepped up against Turkey. James was very lively in the first half, while Ramsey scored the first goal. However, the biggest credit goes to Bale, who was involved in almost every attacking move the Dragons orchestrated.

The Real Madrid winger twice found Ramsey with delightful cross-field passes. The Juventus midfielder missed the first but made mistake with the second.

Bale blazed away his penalty in the second half but set up Connor Roberts to make it 2-0 for Wales. The 31-year-old has been blighted by injuries in recent years, but he has always been at his best for his national team.

Against Turkey, the Welshman led by example. Not only did he set up both his team's goals, but he also dragged his teammates on when the going got tough when Turkey threatened an equaliser.

Wales have one foot in the knockout stage

Wales came into Euro 2020 as the underdogs in Group A, as Italy and Turkey were expected to take the top two places in the group.

However, Rob Page’s side have picked up four points from their first two games. Even if they lose against Italy in their final group game, four points should be enough to see them progress to the Round of 16.

The Dragons have been imperious at Euro 2020, thanks to the likes of Bale and Ramsey putting up marvellous performances.

"He (Bale) wears the armband for a reason," Wales coach Page said after the win over Turkey, as quoted by Sky Sports. "Everyone in football gets setbacks; missing the penalty was a bitter blow, but if he didn't take the corner in the way he did and see the opportunity, we wouldn't have got the second goal. Credit to him for that, for showing character.”

Every team need their best players to step up at a tournament like the Euros. Wales are fortunate to have their captain doing just that. Bale’s 'Man of the Match' performance against Turkey could be the beginning of more magical moments for the winger at Euro 2020.

