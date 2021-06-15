Turkey vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with another round of matches this week as Turkey lock horns with Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are looking for their first victory in the competition and will have to step up in this fixture.

Wales are currently tied with Switzerland in Group A after playing out a 1-1 draw in their first match of Euro 2020. The Welsh gave a good account of themselves on the day but do have a few problems to solve ahead of this match.

Turkey, on the other hand, endured a dismal start to their Euro 2020 campaign and now find themselves rooted to the bottom of Group A. The Turkish side is capable of much more and will want to put the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Italy behind them this week.

Turkey vs Wales Head-to-Head

Wales have a good record against Turkey and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Turkey have managed two victories against Wales and will want to level the playing field this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 1997 and ended in a 6-4 victory for Turkey. Both teams have been impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this game.

Turkey form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Wales form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Turkey vs Wales Team News

Turkey need to win this game

Turkey

Despite their defeat against Italy, Turkey are unlikely to make drastic changes to the team in this match. Cengiz Under was impressive last week and is likely to get the nod against Wales.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wales have a strong squad

Wales

Kieffer Moore scored a second-half equaliser against Switzerland and is set to lead the line yet again in this fixture. Joe Allen and Joe Morrell have established a partnership in midfield and will form a double pivot in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey vs Wales Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Umut Meras, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Can Kahveci, Hakan Calhanolglu, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz

Wales Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

Turkey vs Wales Prediction

Wales enjoyed a brilliant run at Euro 2016 but face an uphill battle to replicate their heroics this year. The Welsh play their last group game against Italy and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Turkey were well below their best against Italy and have a point to prove going into this game. Wales are in better form at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Turkey 1-2 Wales

