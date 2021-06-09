Euro 2020: Greatest Portugal XI of all time

European giants Portugal have been graced by many fine players over the years and have evolved into one of the strongest teams in international football.

After failing to qualify for the first six European Championships, Portugal qualified for Euro 1984, where they finished third. They failed to qualify for the next two European Championships before reaching the quarter-finals at Euro 1996. Since then, they have been regulars at major tournaments.

Portugal reached the semi-finals of Euro 2000 and Euro 2012. They finished runners-up at Euro 2004 before going all the way in 2016 against France.

A Selecao will head to Euro 2020 as one of the favourites to win the tournament. But qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition could prove to be a tricky task for the reigning European champions. That's because Fernando Santos' side are perched in the 'group of death', which contains continental heavyweights France and Germany, and Hungary.

Nevertheless, Portugal will fancy their chances of a deep run at Euro 2020, as they have one of the strongest squads in the tournament. On that note, let's take a look at the greatest Portugal XI of all time:

# Goalkeeper - Victor Baia

Vitor Baia

Legendary Portugal goalkeeper Vitor Baia narrowly edges out Ricardo for a spot in his team's greatest XI of all time. The former Porto and Barcelona shot-stopper made 80 appearances for Portugal. He played a key role in the country's run to the quarter-finals at Euro 1996 and the semi-finals at Euro 2000.

Baia won an incredible ten Primeira Liga titles, a Champions League and a UEFA Cup during his stint with Porto. He also helped Barcelona win a La Liga title, two Copa del Reys and a UEFA Cup Winners Cup during his two seasons with the Spanish giants.

ANSWER: 2004 #UCL winner Vítor Baía kept 28 clean sheets 🙌 https://t.co/MWjHlKcU0F pic.twitter.com/sOt3IUnSfZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 15, 2020

He is one of only two goalkeepers to have won the three major UEFA club competitions, the other being Stefano Tacconi.

# Centre-back - Ricardo Carvalho

Ricardo Carvalho

Ricardo Carvalho is best remembered for his time with Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid. At the peak of his career, the Portugal defender was one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Carvalho won seven league titles and four domestic cup competitions in three different countries. He went on to make 89 appearances for Portugal in an international career that spanned 13 years.

Carvalho was an integral member of the Portugal XI that reached the final of Euro 2004, the semi-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and won Euro 2016.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by BH