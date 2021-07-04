Euro 2020: How adversity has shaped Denmark into world beaters and deserved semi-finalists

After two group matches, a team has zero points and finds itself at the bottom of their group, the expected reaction would be to give up.

Despite finding themselves in such a situation at Euro 2020, Denmark rather got encouraged to step up and win their final group game against Russia.

Fortunate to qualify for the knockout stage as one of the best third-place teams, Kasper Hjulmand and his side haven’t looked back since.

In the round of 16, they routed Wales and made them look ordinary, before impressively beating the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals as well.

Denmark reach Euro 2020 semi-final

It’s been a hell of a ride for the Danes, who were given no chance at all after their poor start to the tournament. And yet, the Reds and Whites continue to prove everyone wrong.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic was yet another piece of evidence that they cannot be underestimated. Despite missing the services of Christian Eriksen, Denmark look unplayable.

Hjulmand’s side thrives on the collective instead of individuals and that has been their strength. They have also learned to start games on the front foot.

Having gone 2-0 up against the Czechs in the first half, it became difficult for their opponents to claw their way back. Patrik Schick halved the deficit in the second half, but the Danes held on to qualify for the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Adversity has made Danes world beaters

In Denmark’s journey to the semi-finals, it is clear that adversity has shaped the team into world-beaters. From losing Eriksen to suffering defeats in the opening two group matches, they’ve risen from the Ashes.

Whenever the Danes step on the pitch, they do so with the spirit of the entire nation of Denmark and with the knowledge that they’re playing for the indisposed teammate who collapsed during their first game.

“The whole world felt in that second (that Eriksen collapsed) the fundamental things in life and in football,” Hjulmand said after the win over the Czech Republic, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“The values came through at that moment and over the next few days. I am still thinking about Christan every day. I am glad he survived but he should have been here for all our games.

“We carried him all the way to this match against the Czechs and to Wembley. The Danish team showed the right way to do things. We are happy and proud that we could remind ourselves what football can do in the world.”

It would’ve been easy for Denmark to fold after encountering all these predicaments, however, they are Vikings and Vikings never give up. Hjulmand and his side have rather been shaped into a formidable, complete team.

