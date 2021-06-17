Euro 2020: Italy juggernaut continues as Azzurri thump Switzerland to reach Round of 16

Italy are in some serious form at the moment. The Azzurri haven’t tasted defeat since September 2018, when they lost to Portugal. They are also on a record-breaking 29-game unbeaten run and have impressively kept clean sheets in each of their last ten matches.

Roberto Mancini’s side can do no wrong at the moment, and they’ve carried their rich vein of form into Euro 2020. Two wins from as many group games against Turkey and Switzerland have propelled Italy to the summit of Group A, with the Azzurri scoring six goals and conceding none.

🇮🇹 Impressive Italy lead in Rome! 👊#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

Azzurri first team to reach Round of 16 at Euro 2020

After beating Turkey in their Euro 2020 opener, the Azzurri followed that up with yet another commanding performance against Switzerland on Wednesday. Mancini's men were in control from the start as a double from Manuel Locatelli and a late strike from Ciro Immobile sealed an emphatic win in Rome.

The result means Italy have become the first team to book a place in the last 16 of the tournament. If there was ever anyone who doubted them, it would be a good time to change that perception.

The Azzurri have made things look easy against their opponents in Group A thus far. They are a team that seem to have no weakness, and it’s fair to say Italy are now among the favourites at Euro 2020.

Italy juggernaut continues in full swing

When one looks at Italy’s performances before the start of the tournament, it is surprising how no one mentioned them among the favourites.

They’ve been unplayable in the last three years and been by far the most consistent team in that period. Italy have become a well-oiled machine under Mancini, and rivals must be dreading the possibility of facing the Azzurri in the Round of 16.

"In the European Championship, there's France, Portugal and Belgium - one of them are the world champions, another are the European champions, and the other are the number one ranked side in the world,” Mancini said, as quoted by Sky Sports. Every match is difficult; you always have to go out there and play. I've been fortunate in that I have had some very good players who like playing the game; they enjoy being out there and like taking risks. The players are the ones who deserve the credit. I try to explain my thought process, and there is still a long way to go."

Indeed, there is still a long way to go, but this Italian juggernaut is thundering through the Euros, and they look unstoppable at the moment.

