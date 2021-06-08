Strongest possible starting XI for Italy | UEFA Euro 2020

With one European Championship and four World Cups in their trophy cabinet, Italy are one of the most successful football teams in Europe. The Azzurri have fielded some legendary teams in the past and will look to invoke their former glory as they take on their European neighbours at Euro 2020 this summer.

Italy have largely flattered to deceive on the international stage since their incredible World Cup victory in 2006. The Mediterranean giants reached the final of Euro 2012 but were humbled by arguably one of the best Spanish outfits in the history of the tournament.

The countdown to Euro 2020 begins today, and therefore so does the @CoachesVoice thread of professional scout reports on those worth keeping an eye on from Friday's big kick-off.



🇮🇹Italy are involved from the very start, and so could be Federico Chiesa👇https://t.co/HmqbEAgsW4 — The Coaches' Voice (@CoachesVoice) June 7, 2021

Italy have a point to prove at Euro 2020

After well over a decade of underachievement, Italy have managed to put together a well-drilled and balanced squad under Roberto Mancini this season. The Azzurri have exceptional attacking talent in their ranks and their seasoned defence and fluid midfield could potentially pull off a surprise at the Euros this year.

Italy have not lifted the European Championship in over 50 years and will need to draw inspiration from the heroes and legends of 1968. With Roberto Mancini at the helm, however, the European heavyweights have been given a new lease of life and have come of age as a unit.

Italy's squad selection for Euro 2020 has generated plenty of debate and discussion and Mancini has several options at his disposal for every footballing role. We take a look at Italy's strongest possible starting eleven going into this tournament.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma is an excellent goalkeeper

While Salvatore Sirigu and Alex Meret are impeccable shot-stoppers in their own right, Gianluigi Donnarumma remains Italy's best bet between the sticks on the big stage. The AC Milan goalkeeper has earned the trust of Roberto Mancini after a series of impressive performances for both club and country and is arguably Italy's best goalkeeper.

Donnarumma's otherworldly reflexes and omniscience make him a near-impregnable wall in Italy's goal. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has already matured into a leader for the Azzurri and will play a crucial role as Italy look to end their trophy drought.

PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is ‘imminent’ - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp. 🇫🇷 #PSG @DiMarzio @SkySport



Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

With several big clubs linked to Donnarumma's signature this month, Roberto Mancini will have to ensure that his prodigious shot-stopper is focussed on the task at hand. Italy are dark horses to an extent at Euro 2020 and will need the Rossoneri star to be at his best in the coming weeks.

