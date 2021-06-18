Euro 2020: Kevin De Brunye magic inspires Belgium comeback against Denmark as Red Devils book last-16 spot

Belgium have made it two wins from as many games at Euro 2020 after coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday. The Red Devils looked rattled when Yussuf Poulsen put the hosts in front after just two minutes. But Belgium made a strong comeback in the second half.

Roberto Martinez’s side needed inspiration from their rich bench, and the introduction of Kevin De Brunye and Eden Hazard offered them more than they had bargained for.

Eventually, goals from Thorgan Hazard and De Brunye helped Belgium complete a deserved comeback as Denmark ended up on the losing side despite their spirited performance.

Kevin De Brunye does the star turn for Belgium

There’s something about watching world-class players play; they exude so much confidence and effortlessly make their teammates better. That is exactly what De Brunye added to Belgium’s game. Before his introduction, the team was sloppy and indecisive in possession.

However, the Manchester City midfielder came on and turned the game on its head, providing the crucial assist for Belgium's equaliser before scoring the winner himself.

"You never doubt Kevin De Bruyne's talent. Obviously it's a big ask to come on at half-time and be able to affect the game the way he did it,” Martinez said of De Brunye, as quoted by Besoccer.

“It's not just about talent; it's also about his know-how, and the way he played in the second half, he didn't look like a player that has been through surgery, that has been away from the football pitch. Again, it shows you the way he has looked after himself, the way he has been focused in training. But I don't think anyone could doubt his talent,” gushed the Belgium manager

A player like De Brunye is a luxury to have in any team and is every manager’s joy. He was on for just 45 minutes, but his impact against Denmark was telling.

Belgium book last-16 spot

Belgium’s win over Denmark means they have joined Italy in the last 16 of Euro 2020. It also means the Red Devils can rest easy for their final group game. As one of the pre-tournament favourites, Martinez’s side have lived up to their billing and have been on top of their game.

Now, though, they need to prepare for tougher tests in the knockout stage. Despite boasting a hugely talented squad, Belgium are yet to win any silverware. And with the current golden generation reaching the twilight of their careers, it’s now or never for the Red Devils to end their trophy drought in major tournaments.

