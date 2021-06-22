Euro 2020: Lukaku-De Brunye partnership could help Belgium end trophy drought

There’s a reason why Belgium are the number one ranked team in the world. The Red Devils have been the most consistent national team in the last five years.

Talk of talent, organisation or even beautiful football; they’ve got it all. Roberto Martinez’s side arrived at Euro 2020 as one of the favourites, and they’ve so far lived up to expectation.

Belgium have won every game in Group B, beating Russia, Denmark and Finland to finish as group winners. It’s been a stroll for the Red Devils, who have dominated each game.

The Red Devils are bound to face stiffer opposition in the knockout round, but everything so far suggests they’re ready for the challenge.

Kevin De Bruyne has now set up Romelu Lukaku in four consecutive tournaments:



✅ 2014 World Cup

✅ EURO 2016

✅ 2018 World Cup

✅ EURO 2020



An iconic duo at major tournaments for #BEL. pic.twitter.com/kP97v8mohT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 21, 2021

Lukaku and De Brunye making Red Devils tick

On Monday, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Brunye again combined to deadly effect as Belgium made it three wins from three matches after defeating Finland. Martinez’s side laboured for large parts of the game, but the quality of the two former Chelsea stars made the difference in the end.

Lukaku looks sharper than ever, and his potency in front of goal has massively improved. The Inter Milan striker has also improved his all-round play and currently offers more than just goals.

His partner in crime, De Brunye may not be at full fitness, but his intelligence still sets him apart from everyone else. The Manchester City midfielder was the difference when he came on against Denmark last week. He once again set up Lukaku for Belgium’s second goal against Finland.

Belgium have always had the talent to succeed, but telepathy is what they’ve been lacking over the years. Now, though, they have that ingredient, thanks to the wonderful understanding between Lukaku and De Brunye.

These two have lit up the Euros, and their link-up could be the missing piece that finally leads Belgium to their elusive first major trophy.

Belgium’s biggest chance to end trophy drought

So far, Belgium’s main rivals are France, and to some extent Italy. But the Red Devils won’t have a better chance of winning the Euros than now.

This is a team that has played together for many years, and they look stronger than ever. While France will be a threat, Les Bleus’s draw against Hungary showed that they are very beatable.

Meanwhile, despite Italy’s impressive record and 30-match unbeaten run, they are also yet to face any mean opposition. The trophy is Belgium’s to lose, and they must take their chances this time.

“This team has been very consistent over the last five years. It’s now about getting every individual at their very best,” Martinez said after Belgium’s final group game against Finland, as quoted by the Independent. “We were really focused and professional. We defended very well and waited for the first goal. We knew that would open everything up. We were almost there in the first half, but we adapted to a difficult team.”

The Red Devils have been impressive so far, but now they need to show why they’re the best-ranked team in the world. After finishing third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it’s now time to end their trophy drought.

