Euro 2020: Mancini and Italy facing their biggest test yet as Spain await in heavyweight semi-final

Italy has undoubtedly been the most convincing team at Euro 2020 so far. The Azzurri came into the tournament with an impeccable record, and they’ve so far kept it intact.

Not only have they won every game at Euro 2020, but Roberto Mancini’s side is also unbeaten in nearly three years – a run that stretches over 30 matches.

As they prepare to face Spain in the semi-final, though, Italy will need to punch above their weight. They have been great so far, but they’ll need more than that to defeat La Roja.

Luis Enrique’s side made a slow start to the tournament but have gradually clicked into gear and are currently looking as solid as ever.

Azzurri slight favourites in semi-final

Despite Alvaro Morata’s documented struggles up front, Spain has scored 11 goals in their last three games in the tournament.

They routed Slovakia 5-0 in their final group game, beat Croatia 5-3 after extra-time and beat Switzerland on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

On the contrary, Italy hasn’t been this ruthless in the tournament. However, the Azzurri equally have their goals spread across the pitch, and their unbeaten record makes them slight favorites ahead of the semi-final.

Both teams are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase, but Italy looks more compact and ready. In defense and attack, Mancini’s side seems to have the right balance, an attribute that Spain lack.

Spain match is Italy’s biggest test yet

For all of the good work that Mancini has done in the last two and a half years, the game against Spain will be his defining moment.

The Azzurri have so far conquered all before them, including eliminating favorites Belgium, but now they need to prove themselves all over against La Roja.

"We can't become Spain just like that. We are Italy and we have our own style. They have a very defined style and we are Italy,” Mancini said in his pre-match conference, as quoted by Marca.

"This is a mistake that must be avoided, as we can't think we're going to get to the stadium and just win. It won't be easy. We know that we have to play a great game."

Indeed, Italy cannot afford to underestimate Spain. The Azzurri will be facing their biggest test yet, and, as favorites, they are expected to pass it, no matter how difficult.

