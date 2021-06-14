Euro 2020: Netherlands’ fighting spirit helps them edge Ukraine in 5-goal thriller

Playing their first major tournament since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ukraine.

The Dutch have been on the peripheries of international football for some time now, and they no longer boast a lot of genuinely world-class players like they used to. However, one thing that is still evident in the team is their self-belief. This is a very young squad that clearly has a lot of potential, and they demonstrated that on Sunday.

Led by Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay, the Netherlands made a bright start to the game and also finished strongly after Ukraine threatened to force a share of the spoils.

Netherlands survive Ukraine scare

Frank de Boer hasn’t impressed much since taking charge of the Netherlands, and there are still concerns to be addressed despite his team's 3-2 win over Ukraine.

After going 2-0 up in the second half, thanks to goals from Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst, the Netherlands spectacularly imploded only a few minutes later as Ukraine scored two quickfire goals to restore parity.

Andriy Yarmolenko was allowed time and space to curl the ball into the far corner to reduce the deficit. Four minutes later, Roman Yaremchuk was left unmarked in the Netherlands’ box before he headed home the equaliser.

Denzel Dumfries, however, spared the blushes of the Netherlands with a late winner. But the Oranje will need to be better in subsequent games if they wish to go deep at Euro 2020

🇳🇱 Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 15 goals in his last 26 appearances for the Netherlands 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/wZMk2eMQzZ — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

Frank De Boer has work to do

Getting the three points is the most important thing, and the Netherlands managed to do just that in their Euro 2020 opener. But the manner in which that came raises serious questions about the team.

This could, and should, have been a comfortable win at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but the lack of concentration nearly ruined the Netherlands' party.

“I saw a Dutch team that played very balanced and dominant. We can be proud,” De Boer said after the game, as quoted by Goal. We analyse such games almost to the death. We want to do everything we can to ensure that something like this (comeback) doesn't happen again."

The Netherlands endured a similar collapse against Scotland in a friendly a week ago. They'll need to guard against such lapses in concentration, as that could cost them dear against stiffer opposition.

Edited by BH