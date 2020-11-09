Poland vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

The international break is set to begin with an interesting set of games this weekend as Ukraine take on an in-form Poland outfit at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow. Both teams have improved over the past few months and will want to test their squad in this game.

Ukraine pulled off one of the biggest upsets in international football last month and managed a crucial 1-0 victory against Spain in the UEFA Nations League. The Ukrainians are perfectly capable of troubling the best sides in Europe and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Poland are currently on an excellent run of form and have scored ten goals in their last four games. Robert Lewandowski continues to lead from the front for the Polish national team and is likely to play an important role in this game.

Poland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Poland and Ukraine are on an even footing on the international stage as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece from a total of eight matches played between the two sides. Only two matches that have been played between the two sides have resulted in a draw.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the UEFA Euro 2016 and resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Poland. Ukraine are a feisty outfit and will present the Polish with a stern challenge.

Poland form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Ukraine form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Poland vs Ukraine Team News

Robert Lewandowski is the best striker in world football

Poland

Poland have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will be tempted to field their best combination to prepare for a difficult schedule in the UEFA Nations League. The Polish squad is stacked with several attacking talents and has no injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shevchenko is Ukraine's manager

Ukraine

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko will also be able to call upon a fully-fit squad against Poland. Ukraine were excellent against Spain last month and are unlikely to change a winning combination for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Poland vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Michal Karbownik; Damian Kadzior, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Grosicki; Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piatek

A SHOCK result in UEFA Nations League.



Ukraine (+850) just beat Spain for the first time in their HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/MIB9c6A5kP — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) October 13, 2020

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heorhiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Yevhen Makarenko; Oleksandr Zubkov, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

Poland vs Ukraine Prediction

Poland have a formidable attacking line-up and with Robert Lewandowski in their ranks, the Poles will hold a slight upper hand in this game. Ukraine have proven themselves as giant-killers, however, and will want to cement their position among Europe's powerful forces.

Andriy Shevchenko's young side defeated Spain for the first time in Ukraine's history last month and the team will want to kick off this month's series of international fixtures with another victory. Poland hold all the cards going into this game, however, and should be able to pick up a victory.

Prediction: Poland 2-1 Ukraine

