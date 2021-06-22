Euro 2020: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands Match Recap

The Netherlands made it three wins from three as they completed their group stage at Euro 2020 by defeating North Macedonia 3-0.

Macedonia came into this game after tasting defeats against Austria and Ukraine. But they almost got off to the perfect start against the Dutch. Goran Pandev, in his last game for his country, played in Ivan Trickovski who found the net with his strike. The flag went up, however, and after a VAR review the goal was chalked off for offside.

The next big chance of the game also went the way of the Macedonians. Pandev's pass this time found Aleksandar Trajkovski, whose strong right-footed shot cannoned back off the post.

However, it was the Dutchmen who eventually took the lead once again at Euro 2020 after getting past the early pressure. An explosive counter-attack featured some impressive link-up play between Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen before the former tucked home a tidy finish. It was Memphis' second goal of Euro 2020. The Netherlands continued to threaten, but the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

⏸️ HALF-TIME ⏸️



🇲🇰🆚🇳🇱 Depay puts Netherlands in front at the break...



🔮 Predict what will happen in the second half!#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021

Euro 2020: Dutch finish the job in second half

Early in the second half, Mathhijs de Ligt nearly headed home from a corner but the ball was cleared off the line by Trickovski. Moments later, however, the Netherlands would get their second goal. Georginio Wijnaldum tapped home Memphis's low cross from the left to make it 2-0.

Wijnaldum wouldn't have to wait long to add another goal to his and his nation's tally. In the 58th minute, Memphis unleashed a shot that was parried away by Stole Dimitrievski in the North Macedonia net. Unfortunately, the ball fell right into Wijnaldum's path who tucked away his second of the night to seal the game once and for all. The victory meant Frank de Boer's men head into the Euro 2020 knockouts with a perfect record so far.

🇳🇱 First Dutch player to score 3 goals or more at a EURO final tournament since Ruud van Nistelrooy (4) in 2004...



Two-goal hero Georginio Wijnaldum continues his impressive form for the Netherlands 👏@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hBqwKjKgjq — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 21, 2021

The Netherlands will play one of the best 3rd placed teams in the Round of 16. They will look to extend their winning run having beaten Ukraine 3-2 and Austria 2-0 before the match against North Macedonia. For the Macedonians, however, this is the end of their Euro 2020 journey after three group stage losses.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra