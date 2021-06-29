Euro 2020: Paul Pogba’s best game for France not enough as Switzerland eliminate Les Blues

Euro 2020 and shocks are beginning to become more synonymous than anything else. The latest surprise at the tournament is the early exit of favourites France.

The world champions were tipped by many to clinch the trophy but were brought back down to earth by a resilient Switzerland team following a dramatic penalty shootout.

In truth, Les Blues had the game under wraps with a few minutes to go, but allowed a two-goal lead to slip by as their opponents grew in confidence.

As of the 80th minute, Didier Deschamps’ side were leading 3-1, only for the Swiss to conjure a late fightback by scoring two late goals to restore parity and send the game into extra time and later penalties.

Kylian Mbappe turned out to be the villain as his missed penalty kick sent France packing from the tournament.

🇨🇭 RESULT: Switzerland through to quarter-finals after thrilling shoot-out!



WHAT A GAME! 😮



🤔 Did you see that coming!? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Pogba stands out despite France defeat

France are out of the tournament but Paul Pogba was one Les Blues star who made his mark. The Manchester United midfielder has often divided opinions but he’s always steady when playing for his country.

And on Monday, the 28-year-old run the show against Switzerland. Pogba was involved in every attacking move and capped off a wonderful performance with a stupendous goal.

But for France’s early exit, there is no doubt that Pogba would have been a contender for Euro 2020's player of the tournament. He has clearly stood out in a tournament that has seen many forwards steal the show.

Questions will continue to be asked about why he is unable to produce such consistent performances for his club. But the bottom line is that Pogba is world-class and he once against demonstrated it in front of the world.

Paul Pogba for #FRA at #EURO2020



◉ Most touches

◉ Most passes

◉ Most recoveries

◉ Most duels won

◉ Most passes into final ⅓

◉ Most through balls

◉ Most open-play chances created

◉ Most Big Chances created



La Pioche. ⛏ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

What next for Les Bleus after exit?

France’s exit from Euro 2020 could be the beginning of a regrouping or an implosion. The ‘problems’ between Mbappe and Giroud remain unsolved, while the former is also bound to face considerable backlash for his costly penalty miss.

Then there’s Deschamps, who is currently under fire for failing to get the best out of his hugely talented squad. The France boss is contracted until the end of the 2022 World Cup but it remains to be seen if he’ll be in charge until then.

After his team's exit, a defiant Deschamps told the Guardian:

“There is a unity and solidarity in this squad. I am responsible, when things go badly, I am with them, they are with me. We will need time to manage this. There are no magic formulas, there are balances for us to find in the future.”

France remain one of the best teams in the world despite their exit from Euro 2020. But how they respond to this setback will be key to how far they progress at the 2022 World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Parimal Dagdee