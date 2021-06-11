Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 best kits in the tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to commence after a year's delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the biggest footballing nations in the continent will ply their trade in the prestigious competition. Besides the plethora of world-class players, team kits also tend to attract a lot of attention at major tournaments like the Euros.

Certain kits tend to become legendary due to various reasons, be it their design, aesthetics or the fact that a particular team did well wearing that kit. On that note, let's have a look at the five best kits at Euro 2020.

#5 Netherlands

Netherlands v Georgia - International Friendly

Questions remain about Netherlands manager Frank de Boer and his tactics. But there is no denying that the Oranje have once again produced an excellent kit for Euro 2020.

With their kit sporting a trademark orange and the outline of a lion, the Netherlands will hope their football gets as much attention as their stunning kit. Stars like Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt will be in action for the Oranje at Euro 2020.

The Netherlands will be keen to make an impact at the tournament and certainly have the personnel to do so. However, they have been extremely inconsistent under De Boer, which could be their undoing at Euro 2020.

#4 Italy

Inspired by Renaissance architecture, the Italy kit at Euro 2020 is a thing of beauty. Italy's Euro 2020 jersey sports subtle designs, an ode to the creativity during the Renaissance period.

The arrival of Roberto Mancini as manager has ushered in a new era for Italy and transformed their fortunes. The Azzurri, who are on an impressive unbeaten streak, are one of the dark horses for the Euro 2020 title.

