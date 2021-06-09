Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 managers in the tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 is about to begin, and there is excitement in the air as fans get ready for the sporting extravaganza.

Some of the best players in the world will showcase their talent at Euro 2020, with one of the most prestigious titles in world football at stake. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba will all feature for their respective countries.

Some extremely talented managers will be leading their sides as well. Europe's football powerhouses tend to appoint big names as managers, and pressure will be on them to ensure that their teams have a good tournament.

The 5 best coaches at this summer's Euro 2020

#5 Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Italy v Portugal - UEFA Nations League A

The experienced Fernando Santos will be at the helm for Portugal at Euro 2020, and expectations will be high.

Santos was the coach of the Portugal side that shocked the world by winning the Euros in 2016. The 66-year old is a wily operator with bags of experience, having managed clubs like Porto, Sporting CP and Benfica in Portugal as well as AEK Athens, Panathinaikos and PAOK in Greece.

Portugal, England and France have some serious firepower for Euro 2020 💥 pic.twitter.com/8bxlsEmoPH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2021

The Portuguese has been the manager of his country's senior side since 2014. With Portugal boasting an incredible squad for Euro 2020, they are among the favourites to win the competition once again. With superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias at his disposal, Santos will be keen to replicate the heroics of 2016.

#4 Roberto Martinez (Belgium)

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League A

Belgium's golden generation is nearing its end, and Euro 2020 is possibly the last tournament for the best generation of talent the country has ever produced.

Roberto Martinez has been criticised for his lack of attention towards the defensive side of the game. The former Everton manager has the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard among a wealth of attacking options. But aging defenders like Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen are a concern.

You know what time it is! #DEVILTIME 📸🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/thxoZHBVUD — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 8, 2021

Martinez, who won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic in 2013, has been linked with a move away from the Belgian national team setup after Euro 2020. The Spaniard has been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job, but for now, his focus will be on ensuring that Belgium do well at Euro 2020.

