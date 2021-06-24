Euro 2020: Saka and Grealish inject life into England as Three Lions beat Czech Republic

The first 20 minutes of England’s final group D game against the Czech Republic saw the Three Lions play some truly delightful football. The passing was sleek, the pressing was energetic, and the general telepathy between the players was better than in their previous two matches.

England created several chances in the first quarter of the game, with Raheem Sterling even hitting the post. The Manchester City star, however, was more fortunate in his second attempt as he headed in the opener from close range.

The Three Lions came in for criticism following their goalless draw against Scotland some days ago. England were lively against the Czechs, though, and deserved to win the game.

Saka and Grealish star against Czech Republic

Gareth Southgate has often been criticised for allegedly holding his attacking talents back but his decision to name an attacking line-up paid off. The introduction of Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka injected life into the team, and the duo consistently terrorised the Czech defence.

Saka was unplayable and deservedly won the Man of the Match award while Grealish set up Sterling to score the only goal of the game against the Czechs. England have one of the most talented squads at Euro 2020. It’s obvious that the Three Lions will go far only if Southgate can get the best out of his attacking players.

The Three Lions top the Group D table

The win over the Czech Republic means England have ended group D as table-toppers. Even better, they did it without conceding a single goal. It’s a good record, given the fact that the Three Lions faced free-scoring sides like Croatia and the Czechs and managed to shut them out.

"There is more to come from us, definitely. We're not fluent but we have moments where we are a good side. We are still improving. We look difficult to play against,” Southgate said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We haven't scored from a set play yet. I know people laugh about us only scoring from set plays but they are crucial in big matches and we have to get those nailed," added Southgate.

