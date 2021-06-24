Euro 2020: Spain finally uncover ruthless instincts in demolition of Slovakia

The way Spain played in their first two matches at Euro 2020 gave the impression that La Roja would struggle to go far in the tournament.

However, despite the draws against Sweden and Poland, Luis Enrique’s side created several chances in both fixtures, with the only challenge being their poor conversion rate. Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno were surprisingly wasteful and it was beginning to cost the team. However, everything finally came together against Slovakia on Wednesday.

Not only did Spain dominate their opponents, but they also recorded a thumping 5-0 win to qualify for the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Spain rout hapless Slovakia in final Euro 2020 group stage fixture

La Roja have so far dominated possession in every game they’ve played at Euro 2020 and that was once again the case against Slovakia.

The only difference was that, this time, they found the ruthlessness that had been missing in their previous group matches. Not even a penalty miss by Morata mattered.

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka may have aided them with an outrageous own goal, but the rest of the demotion exercise was all Spain. Aymeric Laporte doubled Enrique’s side’s lead before half-time, with Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and a Juraj Kucka own goal sealing an emphatic 5-0 win.

Spain were absolutely rampant on the day and it could be the beginning of a free-scoring sequence for La Roja at the Euros.

🇪🇸 Spain's top talent so far has been _________#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/HTyrLhKUWM — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

La Roja’s ruthlessness should worry rivals

There’s been little talk about Spain being among the favourites and rightly so. However, after their latest performance, their rivals should be taking notice.

La Roja appear to have found their ruthless instincts again. Morata and Moreno didn’t even get on the score sheet and yet they put five goals past Slovenia. This is certainly the mark of a team that has multiple sources of goals.

“I said before the game that this team was a bottle of fizz with the cork about to pop and I think it’s popped now,” Enrique said after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Despite all that has happened I don’t think anyone wants to face us. Which is not to say we will beat Croatia but ask the other teams, they won't fancy facing us.”

It will be premature to tip Spain as one of the favourites but their rampant performance against Slovakia was a real statement as they progressed to the knockout round.

