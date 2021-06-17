Euro 2020: Striker-less Germany fall to France after blunt opening performance

The results of Germany’s matches ahead of Euro 2020 suggested they were going to struggle against high quality opposition.

Unfortunately, Die Mannschaft have found themselves in the toughest group of the tournament. They are paired in Group F with France, Portugal and Hungary.

The fact that Joachim Low’s side has to play against the reigning world champions and defending European champions spells out the task at hand.

On Tuesday, Germany started their quest to win Euro 2020 by suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of an effective France team. Die Mannschaft gave their all, but it just wasn’t enough.

Germany pay for lack of cutting edge

Low’s side arrived at the tournament without an out-and-out striker. The Germans still haven’t found a replacement for Miroslav Klose since his retirement.

The likes of Timo Werner and Kevin Volland haven’t been clinical enough, forcing the German boss to play Serge Gnabry to play as a false nine.

The decision badly backfired as Germany struggled to get the better of an organized French backline. At a tournament like this, a team needs a potent striker to go far.

Unfortunately for Germany, though, the current squad lacks a proper forward with clinical instincts and they were made to pay for a blunt performance.

💬 @ToniKroos: "An unfortunate goal decided the game. We controlled much of the match, but couldn't get the goal. We were able to implement a lot of our game plan, so we just need to look ahead to the next match."#DieMannschaft #GER #EURO2020 #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/C9j0nUlazO — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 15, 2021

Positives from France defeat

On the flip side, though, Germany didn’t do much wrong when they faced France. They demonstrated great character and tremendous fighting spirit following Mats Hummels’ first-half own goal.

These are positives that can be taken from the game. They may have lost, but Die Mannschaft ran France close and the result could’ve been different on another day.

“We tried to play on the outside. We knew that they were closely spaced in the middle and strong in tackles,” Low said after the game, as quoted by Bavarian Football Works.

“We had to operate with flanks, Gosens and Kimmich did an incredible amount on the offensive. And yes, Serge Gnabry’s chance too.”

This German team is a work in progress and only a competent striker away from becoming world-beaters and that was evident in their gallant performance against France.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar