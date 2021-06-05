Euro 2020: Top 5 defenders to watch out for

UEFA Euro 2020 kicks off on June 11th, with Turkey taking on Italy in the tournament opener after a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The likes of defending champions Portugal and reigning world champions France, two of the favourites at Euro 2020, possess a plethora of world-class defenders. On that note, let's take a look at the top five defenders to watch out for at Euro 2020:

#5 Luke Shaw (England)

Luke Shaw looks set to occupy the left-back position for England at Euro 2020.

Luke Shaw is coming off a fabulous club season for Manchester United. He featured in 32 Premier League games, often relegating new signing Alex Telles to the bench.

His quality on the field was clear to see, as the left-back notched up five assists and a goal for the Red Devils.

Shaw was rewarded for his performances with a spot in the Premier League Team of the Season, as well as the Manchester United Player's Player of the Year award.

The Manchester United defender has been capped nine times by the Three Lions. Recalled to the England side, Shaw, thanks to his blistering recent form, should tough competition to Ben Chilwell for the left-back spot.

#4 Jules Kounde (France)

Jules Kounde has been called up to the French team for Euro 2020.

Jules Kounde has been the talk of the town after enjoying a fabulous campaign with Sevilla.

Predominantly a centre-back, the 22-year-old is versatile and can play at right-back as well. His physical attributes enable him to contest defensive duels effectively, almost always coming out as the winner. His reading of the game, positional sense and ball distribution are excellent.

Following a successful club season, Kounde was rewarded with a France call-up. He is expected to challenge with the likes of Benjamin Pavard and Presnel Kimpembe for a place in the starting XI at Euro 2020.

Considering his attributes, there is growing interest in Kounde from several European heavyweights. If he makes a mark at Euro 2020, the Frenchman's stock could skyrocket.

