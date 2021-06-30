Euro 2020: Top 5 players from the Round of 16

Euro 2020 is shaping up to be one of the best international tournaments we have seen in recent times. The Round of 16 was replete with exhilarating encounters and the knockout stage truly delivered. Teams have been unwilling to give up and games have gone right down to the wire.

Portugal, France, Netherlands and Germany, who were all tipped to make it further, were eliminated in the Round of 16. The stage was set for heroes to be made and while a few familiar ones disappointed, quite a few unlikely individuals have been able to rise to the challenge.

We have also seen some incredible individual performances so far at Euro 2020. Do-or-die situations tend to bring out the best and worst in players and we're fortunate to have seen more of the former in the past week.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best players from Euro 2020 Round of 16.

#5 Kasper Dolberg (Denmark)

Christian Eriksen's absence was expected to greatly hamper Denmark's chances at Euro 2020. But the Danes are on a mission and have produced some inspiring performances so far. They thrashed Wales 4-0 in the opening fixture of the Round of 16.

They also found an unlikely hero in Kasper Dolberg who was brought in to replace the injured Yussuf Poulsen. Prior to the game against Wales, Dolberg had only played 30 minutes against Russia after coming off the bench.

The 23-year-old took the opportunity with both hands and scored two goals to help Denmark establish their dominance over Wales. His first goal was a fierce shot from outside the box. He was then quick to latch on Neco Williams' mistake and dispatch it for the second.

It is the performance of a lifetime as far as the 23-year-old Nice forward is concerned. His introduction to the fray facilitated a lot more fluidity for Denmark in the final third. Dolberg is definitely one of the stars of the Round of 16.

#4 Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

Belgium snuffed out Portugal's hopes of retaining their European championship. It was a tightly contested affair that was eventually decided on fine margins. Belgium progressed to the quarter-finals thanks to an outrageous long-ranger from Thorgan Hazard.

Hazard worked tirelessly for Belgium, providing width and always progressive in possession. He was a live-wire from the beginning and despite all the attacking contributions he made, he was always available to track back and dispense his defensive duties as well.

His scorcher from 25-yards out was a thing of beauty and it proved to be the difference between the two sides in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 game.

