Euro 2020: Ukraine set up tantalizing Group C decider against Austria after North Macedonia victory

Group C of Euro 2020 is setting up quite nicely following the results of the second round of matches. On Thursday, Ukraine recorded a 2-1 win over North Macedonia.

In the other group game, the Netherlands also coasted to a 2-0 win over Austria. As it stands, the Oranje have already booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

However, the race for second place remains tight. Ukraine, though, could’ve found themselves facing an early exit had they failed to beat North Macedonia.

But Andriy Shevchenko’s side rose to the occasion thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, rendering Ezgjan Alioski’s penalty goal a consolation.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🇺🇦 Yarmolenko & Yaremchuk net for Ukraine

🇲🇰 Alioski scores rebound; Dimitrievski saves penalty



🤔 Who impressed you? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Ukraine get the job done against North Macedonia

Ukraine made a fantastic start to the game against North Macedonia. The Blue and Yellow were so dominant that their opponents had to stay in their own half for larger parts.

Having lost their opening group game against the Netherlands, Ukraine made sure to put things right in their second match.

Despite being the underdogs, the Goran Pandev-led Macedonia also gave a good account of themselves, especially in the second half.

They took the game to Shevchenko’s side and, once they reduced the deficit to 2-1, thanks to a well-taken penalty from Ezgjan Alioski, the game became more even.

Ukraine held on to record a very important win, which all but revives their chances of qualifying for the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Confidence booster for Ukraine ahead of Austria test

Ukraine’s victory comes as a huge boost for the country but they have very little time to celebrate, as another big game awaits.

Shevchenko’s side will play against Austria in their final group game, with both teams currently having three points apiece.

The game is going to be a cracker, as the winner will automatically join the Netherlands as runners-up in Group C and advance to the last 16.

“This part of the European Championship is a very different atmosphere, during any second the balance of the team can change. The team played a very good first half but then our mistake caused a penalty,” Shevchenko said after the game, as quoted by Football365.

“Then some anxiety and nervousness appeared. We got more chances and should have scored a third but we also have to praise our rivals. North Macedonia have character.

“We had enough chances to score more, to judge how we score and when you need to see how many chances we have, how we played in attack and what opportunities we have.”

The final match of Group C between Ukraine and Austria will be a tantalizing game for all neutrals. Brace yourselves for an absolute cracker.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee