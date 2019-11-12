EURO Qualifiers 2020: Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay withdraw from Scotland squad

Scotland v San Marino - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Captain Andy Robertson is amongst the trio of players to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan. Fellow Premier League stars Scott McTominay and Ryan Fraser have also dropped out of the squad in recent hours owing to injuries and midfielders Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie have been added to the squad in the wake of their recent injury crisis.

Robertson has been in sublime form for Liverpool this season and has played a key role in Liverpool title charge, as the Reds sit eight points clear in the Premier League summit after a stunning 3-1 victory against reigning champions Manchester City. The 25-year-old capped off a brilliant performance with an assist, as Mohamed Salah got on the end of a beautifully whipped cross from the left flank to put Jurgen Klopp's side 2-0 up in the opening exchanges of the game.

Although Manchester United have made an underwhelming start to their league campaign, McTominay has been one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's star performers this season and has established himself as an indispensable member in the centre of the park for the Red Devils. The academy graduate has come of age this season and has been one of the bright spark for the record English champions in what has been a disappointing campaign otherwise.

McTominay was withdrawn prematurely in his side's 3-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion and it is believed that his absence from his national team is merely precautionary, as is the case with Robertson who is nursing a minor ankle problem.

Fraser has struggled with injuries in recent months and has failed to kick on from where he left off last season. Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has taken his spot in the team and Fraser has a battle in his hands to force his way back into Eddie Howe's plans.

Scotland cannot achieve automatic qualification from the group but have a playoff final to cater to in March, against an opponent yet to be finalized at this stage of the tournament.