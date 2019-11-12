×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

EURO Qualifiers 2020: Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay withdraw from Scotland squad

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
12 Nov 2019, 17:44 IST

Scotland v San Marino - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Scotland v San Marino - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Captain Andy Robertson is amongst the trio of players to withdraw from the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro Qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan. Fellow Premier League stars Scott McTominay and Ryan Fraser have also dropped out of the squad in recent hours owing to injuries and midfielders Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie have been added to the squad in the wake of their recent injury crisis.

Robertson has been in sublime form for Liverpool this season and has played a key role in Liverpool title charge, as the Reds sit eight points clear in the Premier League summit after a stunning 3-1 victory against reigning champions Manchester City. The 25-year-old capped off a brilliant performance with an assist, as Mohamed Salah got on the end of a beautifully whipped cross from the left flank to put Jurgen Klopp's side 2-0 up in the opening exchanges of the game.

Although Manchester United have made an underwhelming start to their league campaign, McTominay has been one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's star performers this season and has established himself as an indispensable member in the centre of the park for the Red Devils. The academy graduate has come of age this season and has been one of the bright spark for the record English champions in what has been a disappointing campaign otherwise.

McTominay was withdrawn prematurely in his side's 3-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion and it is believed that his absence from his national team is merely precautionary, as is the case with Robertson who is nursing a minor ankle problem.

Fraser has struggled with injuries in recent months and has failed to kick on from where he left off last season. Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson has taken his spot in the team and Fraser has a battle in his hands to force his way back into Eddie Howe's plans.

Scotland cannot achieve automatic qualification from the group but have a playoff final to cater to in March, against an opponent yet to be finalized at this stage of the tournament.

Tags:
European Qualifiers Scotland Football Andrew Robertson Scott McTominay Steve Clarke
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 8
FT KAZ BEL
0 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Belgium
FT BEL NET
1 - 2
 Belarus vs Netherlands
FT HUN AZE
1 - 0
 Hungary vs Azerbaijan
FT SCO SAN
6 - 0
 Scotland vs San Marino
FT CYP RUS
0 - 5
 Cyprus vs Russia
FT EST GER
0 - 3
 Estonia vs Germany
FT WAL CRO
1 - 1
 Wales vs Croatia
FT SLO AUS
0 - 1
 Slovenia vs Austria
FT POL NOR
2 - 0
 Poland vs North Macedonia
FT KOS MON
2 - 0
 Kosovo vs Montenegro
FT BUL ENG
0 - 6
 Bulgaria vs England
FT UKR POR
2 - 1
 Ukraine vs Portugal
FT LIT SER
1 - 2
 Lithuania vs Serbia
FT MOL ALB
0 - 4
 Moldova vs Albania
FT ICE AND
2 - 0
 Iceland vs Andorra
FT FRA TUR
1 - 1
 France vs Turkey
FT FIN ARM
3 - 0
 Finland vs Armenia
FT SWI REP
2 - 0
 Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland
FT GIB GEO
2 - 3
 Gibraltar vs Georgia
FT SWE SPA
1 - 1
 Sweden vs Spain
FT ROM NOR
1 - 1
 Romania vs Norway
FT FAR MAL
1 - 0
 Faroe Islands vs Malta
FT ISR LAT
3 - 1
 Israel vs Latvia
FT LIE ITA
0 - 5
 Liechtenstein vs Italy
FT GRE BOS
2 - 1
 Greece vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us