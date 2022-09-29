4 unfamiliar youngsters who have been impressive in Europe this session (September 2022)

The 2022-23 football season has already witnessed a handful of young football talents across Europe. Some are even key players for their respective teams despite their age.

Players such as Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., Reece James, and Rafael Leao, among others, are some of Europe's best performing youngsters at the moment

However, there are also a couple of unfamiliar young players who have been impressive this season for their respective teams. As such, this article will take a look at four such youngsters.

#4 Alejandro Balde Martínez (Barcelona)

Balde has three La Liga assists for Barcelona this season

Much credit has to go to Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez for keeping faith with young talents at Camp Nou. The Spanish tactician has trusted the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo among others with game time.

The latest name to come through the ranks under Xavi at Barcelona is 18-year-old sensation Alejandro Balde, who has been impressive this season.

Balde isn't one of the most popular names at Barcelona. However, that hasn't stopped the young left-back from proving his worth in the first-team.

The Spaniard has so far played 383 minutes of football action for Barcelona this season. This he has been able to achieve despite having to contend with Jordi Alba and Marco Alonso for a starting position at left-back.

Polle Scouting International @PolleScoutingEN FC Barcelona's Alex Balde (18) has made the most of his opportunity to manifest his starting place as a left-back under Xavi, despite the transfer of Marcos Alonso.



He has a skillset that would make him a winger in any other country. FC Barcelona's Alex Balde (18) has made the most of his opportunity to manifest his starting place as a left-back under Xavi, despite the transfer of Marcos Alonso.He has a skillset that would make him a winger in any other country. https://t.co/VXareifpdQ

His explosiveness and high work-rate has been a huge asset for Barcelona on the left flank this season. Balde has so far registered three assists in five matches, making him one of La Liga's top assist providers at the moment.

#3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Kvaratskhelia has been impressive for Napoli this season

Aside from the difficulty in pronouncing his name, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a joy to watch for Italian side Napoli this season.

The 21-year-old Georgian talent is currently among the top transfer bargains of the 2022 summer transfer window, judging by his performances at Napoli.

The Italian giants spent a transfer fee in the region of €10 million to secure the services of Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batumi this summer.

He has so far played a combined total of nine games for Napoli this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Squawka @Squawka



57 minutes

7 touches in the opp. box

7 take-ons attempted

4 take-ons completed

4 duels won

3 chances created

3 shots

1 assist



Kvaradona had them on toast. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's #UCL debut by numbers vs. Liverpool:57 minutes7 touches in the opp. box7 take-ons attempted4 take-ons completed4 duels won3 chances created3 shots1 assistKvaradona had them on toast. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's #UCL debut by numbers vs. Liverpool:57 minutes7 touches in the opp. box7 take-ons attempted4 take-ons completed4 duels won3 chances created3 shots1 assistKvaradona had them on toast. 🍞 https://t.co/hiswPOiyXT

The Georgian has also been a handful for opposing teams down the flanks, making him one of Europe's most impressive wingers.

#2 Mykhylo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Mudryk has been impressive in Europe this season

The 21-year-old Ukrainian is another youngster who is currently making a name for himself in Europe this season.

Mykhylo Mudryk has often caught the eye with his dazzling performances, especially in the ongoing 2023-23 UEFA Champions League competition.

He is a highly technical winger who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward front three. He combines his speed with excellent ball-carrying ability and clinical finishing.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



Quality, pace, goal, assists — he’s considered a top, top talent and so that’s why Shakhtar wanted >€50m. There’s a new potential star around. If you look at what Mychajlo Mudryk did tonight, you’ll understand why Shakhtar Donetsk refused €30/35m bids last week.Quality, pace, goal, assists — he’s considered a top, top talent and so that’s why Shakhtar wanted >€50m. There’s a new potential star around. If you look at what Mychajlo Mudryk did tonight, you’ll understand why Shakhtar Donetsk refused €30/35m bids last week. ⭐️🇺🇦 #UCLQuality, pace, goal, assists — he’s considered a top, top talent and so that’s why Shakhtar wanted >€50m. https://t.co/3VAnDKzTl5

Mudryk has scored two goals and provided three assists in five appearances for his club side Shakhtar Donetsk in all competitions this season.

He is also attracting interest from a couple of clubs in Europe, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, as reported by Metro.

#1 Noah Okafor

Okafor is one of Europe's highly rated young players

Another youngster who has been impressive this season is Red Bull Salzburg sensation Noah Okafor. He is among some of the breakout young players to keep an eye on for the future.

The 22-year-old is currently in his third season with Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg after securing a move from Basel in the summer of 2020.

Okafor is a highly technical centre-forward whose movement makes it very difficult for opposing defenders to pick him out. He also has a decent link-up play with his teammates and can operate as a second striker.

The Swiss has so far registered an impressive seven goals in nine appearances for Red Bull Salzburg in all competitions. He also scored a famous strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League this season.

