Europa League 2016/17: Saint-Etienne vs Manchester United – 5 Talking Points

Manchester United go through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

23 Feb 2017

Paul Pogba against Saint Etienne

Manchester United made easy work of the second leg tie against French side Saint-Etienne as they ran out 4-0 winners over two legs. Manchester United opened the scoring, owing to some poor defending from the Monaco back-line. Juan Mata who drifted onto the left put a low cross into the box for Henrik Mkhitaryan to apply the faintest of touches and earn United an away goal which proved to be enough on the night.

Eric Bailly was sent off in the second half, due to two yellow card offenses, as Manchester United held on to their lead with ten men. The home team did have a couple of chances but never did trouble birthday boy Sergio Romero.

Here are the talking points from the game.

#1 Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are taking the Europa League very seriously

All those questioned Jose's seriousness about the Europa League were put to bed with the starting lineup put out by the Manchester United on Wednesday. Three days ahead of the League Cup final, United fans would have probably forgiven the Portuguese for playing a weaker team.

But, as the team sheet was out, it looked more like the team that a manager would field for a Cup final rather than the second leg of a tie which you’re already winning 3-0. Apart from Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini and Sergio Romero this might be the team which lines up on Sunday.

It is refreshing to see how the importance of the Europa League, since the winner began to be awarded a Champions League spot.