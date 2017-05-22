Europa League 2016/17: 5 reasons why the Manchester United-Ajax final will be a memorable one

Who will come out on top on the 25th of May?

22 May 2017

Manchester United will face off against Ajax as they chase their first ever Europa League crown

Manchester United will face AFC Ajax in their first ever Europa League final at Friends Arena, Stockholm on 25th May. The teams will meet each other for the 5th time in the competition with both clubs having managed two wins each in their last five meetings.

De Joden defeated Olympique Lyonnais 5-4 on aggregate to reach their first European final since the 1995 UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, the Red Devils huffed and puffed to a 2-1 aggregate win against Celta de Vigo.

The Old Trafford outfit failed to make it to the top 4 of the Premier League this season and will, therefore, have to win the Europa League to book their ticket to next season's Champions League.

Here are five reasons why the Europa League final will be memorable:

#1 Manchester United chase first Europa League title

Manchester United have qualified for the final of a European competition after eight long years – they made it to the finals of the 2009 Champions League. Interestingly, the Europa League is the only major European trophy that the club is yet to win.

United have won the UEFA Champions League three times, European Cup Winners' Cup one time and European Super Cup once and winning the Europa League title will complete the set for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will be in charge of a team for the second time in the Europa League final; he last won it with FC Porto back in 2003.