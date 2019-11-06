Europa League 2019-20: 3 youngsters Solskjaer should consider for Manchester United's game against Partizan Belgrade

Solskjaer could use both Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams against Partizan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking forward to Thursday's game against Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League, for a variety of reasons.

For starters, it will be a great opportunity to put the weekend's disappointing 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League behind them. Solskjaer will be hoping that Manchester United can get back to winning ways, especially since a victory will guarantee qualification into the next round.

Another reason why the Norwegian will be pleased to return to Europa League action is that United are currently unbeaten in the tournament. The Red Devils have won 2 and drawn 1 of their 3 games and are top of the table ahead of the game.

Interestingly, Solskjaer's men are yet to concede a goal in the tournament - a record that the Norwegian will be desperate to hold on to on Thursday.

But perhaps the biggest attraction of the Europa League is that it allows Solskjaer to give much-needed game time to his younger players. The Manchester United squad has been alarmingly stretched in recent weeks, and the Europa League provides the Norwegian the chance to give some of his players much-deserved rest.

Manchester United have shown a tendency to use the Europa League as a stepping stone for youth team players, and Thursday should be no different. Here, we take a look at three young players Solskjaer should consider for the home game against Partizan Belgrade.

#3 James Garner

James Garner has been in fine form for the youth team

The 18-year-old already has two appearances for the first team this season, and has been on the bench for quite a few games. James Garner started in the 1-0 away win against Partizan and also played the last few minutes of the 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League. The Englishman has already impressed for the youth teams and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Garner looked comfortable alongside Scott McTominay in the reverse fixture in Belgrade, and deserves to get another run with the first-team at home. The Englishman has an eye for a pass and the European experience would help his development.

Alongside either of McTominay or Fred, Garner's vision and composure could actually help Manchester United on the night.

