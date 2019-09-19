×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Europa League 2019/20, Manchester United vs FC Astana: Match preview, where to watch, betting information, match prediction, and more

Dipansu Pandit
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
70   //    19 Sep 2019, 01:01 IST

Solskjaer will be looking to start the Europa League campaign with a win.
Solskjaer will be looking to start the Europa League campaign with a win.

Match preview

Manchester United kick start their Europa League campaign this season by welcoming FC Astana to Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils won the tournament the last time that they were a part of it, in 2016/17, and Solskjaer will be hoping to repeat the feat this year. United is a part of Group L this season, alongside AZ Alkmaar, FC Astana, and Partizan Belgrade.

The Red Devils are arriving at the game after a hard-fought win at home against Leicester City in the Premier League, where a solitary goal from Marcus Rashford was enough to earn Solskjaer’s wards all three points. Their opponents, FC Astana, also come into the tie high on confidence, after beating Shakhter Karagandy 2-1 on Sunday in the Kazakhstan Premier League. The Kazakhstan side are currently 3rd in the table, five points off the top, with two games in hand.

Here, we bring you all the information regarding the game.

Kick-off information

Date: 20th September 2019

Time: 20:00 BST, 00:30 (IST, 21st September)

Venue: Old Trafford

Where to watch: Live stream on Sony Liv

Form guide

Last five games in all competitions

Manchester United – W-D-L-D-W

Advertisement

FC Astana – W-L-W-W-W

Head to head

The two teams have never faced each other before. In fact, FC Astana have not faced an English opposition since its inception in 2009. Interestingly, they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers in both 2016 and 2017 by Celtic.

Manchester United predicted starting XI

Sergio Romero; Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Ashley Young; Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira; Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

Key players to watch out for

32-year-old Croatian striker Marin Tomasov could cause the Manchester United defense quite a few problems on Thursday. The Red Devils have managed two clean sheets from five games so far this season, but the backline could be put to test by Tomasov, who has already scored 19 times since the start of the season in March.


Rashford will be looking to add to his tally against FC Astana.
Rashford will be looking to add to his tally against FC Astana.

With Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba out with injuries and Daniel James still not a 100% fit, the onus could be on Marcus Rashford yet again to be the match-winner for the Red Devils. The Englishman has scored three goals from five games so far this season.

Match Prediction

On the back of a stellar defensive display against Leicester City, the Red Devils might just have enough firepower to prevail in this game as well. United will also see this game as a chance to boost their confidence and entertain Old Trafford with a goal-fest.

Predicted score: Manchester United 3-0 FC Astana

Betting information

According to BigPesa, Manchester United are the heavy favourites to win the game and any other result might be an upset. Here are the odds:

Manchester United win – 1.27

Draw – 6.4

FC Astana win – 14.0

Tags:
Europa League 2019-20 Manchester United Astana Football Marcus Rashford Scott McTominay Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT AST BAT
3 - 0
 Astana vs BATE
FT ARA F-D
2 - 1
 Ararat-Armenia vs F91 Dudelange
FT SUD FER
0 - 0
 Sūduva vs Ferencváros
FT MAL BNE
3 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Bnei Yehuda
FT LUD MAR
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Maribor
FT FEY HAP
3 - 0
 Feyenoord vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT KOB RIG
3 - 1
 København vs Riga
FT AEK TRA
1 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Trabzonspor
FT LEG RAN
0 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Rangers
FT STR EIN
1 - 0
 Strasbourg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT AZ ANT
1 - 1
 AZ vs Antwerp
FT GEN RIJ
2 - 1
 Gent vs Rijeka
FT PSV APO
3 - 0
 PSV vs Apollon
FT FCS VIT
0 - 0
 FCSB vs Vitória Guimarães
FT CEL AIK
2 - 0
 Celtic vs AIK
FT LIN QAR
3 - 2
 Linfield vs Qarabağ
FT SPO SPA
1 - 0
 Sporting Braga vs Spartak Moskva
FT TOR WOL
2 - 3
 Torino vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FT ESP ZOR
3 - 1
 Espanyol vs Zorya
FT PAR MOL
2 - 1
 Partizan vs Molde
FT SLO PAO
1 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK
FT QAR LIN
2 - 1
 Qarabağ vs Linfield
FT RIG KOB
1 - 0
 Riga vs København
FT BAT AST
2 - 0
 BATE vs Astana
FT AIK CEL
1 - 4
 AIK vs Celtic
FT APO PSV
0 - 4
 Apollon vs PSV
FT ZOR ESP
2 - 2
 Zorya vs Espanyol
FT MOL PAR
1 - 1
 Molde vs Partizan
FT BNE MAL
0 - 1
 Bnei Yehuda vs Malmö FF
FT PAO SLO
3 - 2
 PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava
FT SPA SPO
1 - 2
 Spartak Moskva vs Sporting Braga
AET ANT AZ
1 - 4
 Antwerp vs AZ
FT TRA AEK
0 - 2
 Trabzonspor vs AEK Athens
FT HAP FEY
0 - 3
 Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Feyenoord
FT RIJ GEN
1 - 1
 Rijeka vs Gent
PEN F-D ARA
5 - 4
 F91 Dudelange vs Ararat-Armenia
FT FER SUD
4 - 2
 Ferencváros vs Sūduva
FT MAR LUD
2 - 2
 Maribor vs Ludogorets
FT EIN STR
3 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Strasbourg
FT WOL TOR
2 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Torino
FT RAN LEG
1 - 0
 Rangers vs Legia Warszawa
FT VIT FCS
1 - 0
 Vitória Guimarães vs FCSB
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us